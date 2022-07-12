I write about tech for a living, here's what I'm buying on Amazon Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's two-day deals bonanza is back and we are expecting to see some huge price drops across thousands of products. Whether you're after new hair straighteners or you're in need of a new smartphone, the best Prime Day deals will deliver some big discounts on top-quality products.

I spend all day every day writing about tech, and ultimately what that means is that I build up quite a wishlist as the year goes on. Prime Day is the perfect time to shop for it all, as long as I can resist the urge to buy them before it kicks off.

Now that the time has come, there are a few things I was hoping to buy, and as luck would have it, they've actually been included in the sale!

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch): was £49.99, now £25.99 at Amazon (save £24) (opens in new tab)

This game is sure to get everyone up and moving. You can choose to dance to over 40 different songs including "Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello, "Love Story" by Taylor Swift (Taylor's version) and "Happier than Ever" by Billie Eilish.

Firstly, I'm on the hunt for some Nintendo Switch games to play on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Once the summer calms down a bit and I'm not spending every spare minute I have outside, I'm planning on having friends over for a Switch night. There's one game in particular that I'm going to need to make the night a success - Just Dance (2022) is an upbeat dance game where you follow the on-screen choreography and compete against your friends.

Thankfully, the price of the most recent 2022 edition has dropped by more than £20 on Amazon today taking it down to only £27.99.

That's not the only game you'll find discounted for Prime Day though, there are all sorts of amazing deals for whichever console you happen to have at home. Top picks include It Takes Two (PS4), LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Xbox One) and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5).

Whilst I'm at it, I also want to get my hands on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K which has had a huge price drop for Amazon Prime Day - it was originally priced at £49.99 but now you can buy it for just £22.99 - that's more than 50% off!

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99, now £22.99 at Amazon (save £27) (opens in new tab)

Save more than 50% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, an easy-to-use streamer that will give you access to all of the shows and movies you could ask for from the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney+ (as long as you pay for the services, that is).

I've been relying on using my TV's own smart features to stream TV shows and movies in my bedroom and frankly, I've had enough of its messy user interface. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a small and very simple solution.

When it arrives at my door tomorrow, I'll be able to access content from tonnes of different places, including Netflix, the ITV Hub and Disney+. Unlike some more pricey media streamers, it won't take up too much space either, which is why I will go for this over the larger Fire TV Cube, for example. It won't be at all visible from the front.

With support for 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos, I'll be able to make the most out of everything my TV has to offer as well - something I've been well aware I've not been able to do.

