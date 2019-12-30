Hublot Classic Fusion gets the Carlos Cruz-Diez colour treatment

Hublot has announced a limited-run version of its Classic Fusion watch, with a clever new face designed by the late Franco-Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez.

One of the greatest colour theorists of the twentieth century, Cruz-Diez designed a unique face for the new watch which plays with colour as every minute ticks by.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The dial sits on two levels which are treated in saturated Pantone colours. The hour hand sits on the first level and the minute hand sets on a second level beneath; each of these levels turns a transparent disc with black lines printed on it.

As the two discs turn through the day, the multi-coloured pattern on the dial changes and evolves with every passing second throughout the day. The calfskin strap features a similar multi-coloured design, and Cruz-Diez’s signature is featured on the case back.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The Hublot Classic Fusion Cruz-Diez is offered in two sizes, 38mm and 45mm, and both are available in three materials: Ceramic, titanium and gold. All models features a sapphire crystal case back, through which you can admire the 21-jewel, caliber MHUB1100.H self-winding manual movement, which has a power reserve of 42 hours.

The collection is priced from CHF 9,300 to CHF 25,300 (approximately £7,300 to £19,800), and production numbers are strictly limited. Hublot says it will produce just 300 examples in total, consisting of 125 in titanium, 125 in black ceramic, and 50 in gold.

Liked this?