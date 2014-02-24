Huawei launches MediaPad X1

Huawei has shown if its new 4G MediaPad X1, a tablet that boasts a sim-card slot and allows users to make phone calls.

The word 'phablet' may have properly entered the tech lexicon with the unveiling of Huawei's new MediPad X1. While the manufacturer insists this 4G device is a tablet, it has a SIM card slot for LTE networks so users can make and recieve telephone calls and SMS messages with it.

Packed in a rather lovely steel casing, the MediaPad X1 boasts a 7-inch HD display, 16GB of onboard storage, a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash, a 5MP front facing camera, a microSD slot for extra storage and the device is powered by a 16GHz quad-core processor.

The MediaPad XI is also a rather slender 7,18mm thick, so while it might not fit into your back pocket, it probably won't take up too much space in your bag. It's also powered by a rather large 5,000mAh battery, which Huawei says can keep the device running 'for days' at a time.

Strangely, the MediaPad X1 is running on Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, a rather older version of Google's OS. However, it may be the case that the manufacturer plans to update the OS software before launch.

No release date has been announced as yet, but it has been reported that the MediaPad X1 will start at €399. US and UK prices have yet to be announced.