Following Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked summer event, the company's new foldable phones are now up for pre-order.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, alongside the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE, will go on sale from 25 July. But you can get the best deals by not waiting until that date.

Both networks and Samsung direct are offering different prices and bonuses to entice you to order the Z Fold 7 'Ultra' foldable, so here are the best deals from the biggest sources to consider

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deals

The Z Fold 7 changes the game for Samsung, with a much thinner, lighter, yet larger-screen folding phone that's a step change for the brand.

Several retailers are offering the device with some great incentives if you pre-order now. Most of the deals expire before the launch day, so be sure to check them out pronto.

Samsung direct Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (SIM free) with free Galaxy Buds: £1,799 at Samsung UK Order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 SIM-free from Samsung directly and not only do you get double the storage, using the code ZLIVE you can also net Galaxy Buds for free. This bonus expires tomorrow, 10 July, however, so you'll have to be quick for that. Samsung is also the only place where you can obtain the Mint colour version of the handset.

Sky Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with free Galaxy Watch 8 and double storage: £58 at Sky Sky Mobile has one of the best offers, with double the storage on offer, plus a free Galaxy Watch 8 with your purchase. That'll save you hundreds of pounds. Its deals start at £58 per month for the handset, plus £6 per month for 3GB of data.

O2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with double storage and 25GB data: £61.81 at O2 Mobiles O2 is offering the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from £61.81 per month, so similar to Sky's deal – except you get 25GB data and skip on the free Watch 8. That's for a 36-month contract and includes three months of Disney+ too

EE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free Galaxy Watch 8 and double storage: £52.40 at EE EE offers a free Galaxy Watch 8 with pre-orders, and you can choose how much to pay up-front for the device (from £30) to lower your monthly bill. The plan is on a 36-month contract and includes unlimited data.