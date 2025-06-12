Vodafone and Three customers just got a great free upgrade for better, faster connectivity

Quick Summary Vodafone's merger with Three network officially forms VodafoneThree as an operating business. However, both Vodafone and Three customer contracts continue as usual. The uptick for users of both, however, is that bette and faster connectivity is potentially available – as a software update will allow access to both networks, with your devices auto-selecting the best available.

It was no secret that Vodafone and Three were to merge – with imminent changes reported on T3 last week – but I just spent the evening at the VodafoneThree merger launch in London, where the new operating business spelled out what comes next.

Fortunately, it sounds like good news for both Vodafone and Three customers. Why? Because, with both networks now aggregated under the one operating business, your mobile devices – whether you're a customer of one service or the other – will auto-select the best available network from the two, as available.

That means potentially faster connectivity, thanks to greater 5G network availability; but it could also mean better connectivity in areas of the UK that aren't well supplied by both carriers – but are now better served thanks to the total reach of the two networks.

What does it mean for current customers?

At the VodafoneThree event in London, company CEO, Max Taylor, took to the stage to proclaim "this is the moment when everything changes". But, actually, for existing customers it doesn't make a difference to your contract – at least certainly for the time being.

That means your monthly bills, data allowances, roaming facilities, and so forth, are retained on your existing contract. Unless, of course, you elect to make proactive adjustments, in which case you may end up on a new contract with different benefits – for better or worse.

But even without the need to enrol in a new contract, this new business merger is keen to provide the fruits of its transition into one company to all. Even if you're not a current customer, there will be a week-long, no obligation eSIM tester programme for you to trial – to decide if it's an upgrade you feel you can't be without.

What about future 5G networks?

It's not just about existing customers, though, as the VodafoneThree event laid out clearly that this new venture is about delivering better, wider 5G coverage around the country – with the aim of over 99% coverage within the next 8 years.

That's going to take £ 11 billion of investment, VodafoneThree claims, plus, far as I can foresee, a whole lot of purchase, acquisition and installation around the country to make this 5G Ultra network a reality.

But the goal is clear: the UK is currently at the bottom of the G7 countries list for mobile speeds, something that needs to be addressed – and that the UK government is firmly behind in support too.

For customers like you and me, however, in the short term that means potentially better, faster connectivity – and for free. In the long term, it means a wider 5G network around the country – once installed and implemented.

At this stage, there's no hint of diminishing customers' contractual benefits or hiking prices. That seems like a win-win for both Vodafone and Three customers, then, with the benefits rolling out imminently.