Vodafone and Three customers wake up to big changes that'll affect them all

Quick Summary Vodafone and Three have merged to create a new super-network for the UK. VodafoneThree will invest £11 billion into its network infrastructure over the coming decade to enhance countrywide 5G coverage.

Two of the UK's biggest mobile networks have merged to form VodafoneThree – a "new force" in the UK.

Customers of both Vodafone and Three will likely not see any major changes in the short term, but could be informed in the coming weeks and months about new plans, contracts or incentives.

One thing has been announced that could benefit them, however, is that the newly combined company will invest £11 billion in network infrastructure over the coming decade to built what it claims to be one of the "most advanced networks in Europe".

It is committed to spending £1.3bn of that in the next 12 months.

And whether you are currently on Three or Vodafone, you should find 5G coverage becomes better in the short term, too. That's because both networks will invariably use each other's existing masts, with each often having better coverage in different locations.

(Image credit: VodafoneThree)

Will my Vodafone or Three bill go up?

The merger has been on the cards for a while – the best part of two years. It was held up in regulatory clearance as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) wanted to ensure it wouldn't lead to rising costs for consumers.

Today's announcement doesn't give any assurances over price rises (or the lack thereof) but it would be surprising to see any changes to plans and tiers in the short term – whether you are on a Three or Vodafone contact.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You will undoubtedly be contacted through your preferred format – email or post – with further details.

For now, VodafoneThree is focusing on the wider picture: "The merger will create a new force in UK mobile, transform the country’s digital infrastructure and propel the UK to the forefront of European connectivity. We are now eager to kick-off our network build and rapidly bring customers greater coverage and superior network quality," said Margherita Della Valle, CEO of the Vodafone Group.