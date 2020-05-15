The UK's best broadband deal: 63mb speed for £22.95 per month with FREE £75 Amazon card

If the global health crisis has shown us anything, it's that great internet at home is more important than ever before. It's what allows us to work from home, stay in touch and communicate with each other, whether we're down the street or across the globe.

Which is why this incredible deal from Vodafone is so important. Starting today, 15 May, until Thursday 21, Vodafone is offering its Superfast 2 high-end fibreoptic broadband service – that's an incredibly fast 63Mb average speed with free activation – for just £22.95 per month, with a £75 Amazon gift card thrown in free.

You can browse our best broadband deals all day long, but you won't find a package offering those kind of speeds for that kind of price, including an excellent free gift into the bargain. This really is your only chance to drastically upgrade your home broadband connection for less. Check it out in full below:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Fibre broadband | Free £75 Amazon giftcard | now £22.95 per month

Now we all rely on home internet more than ever, this incredible deal really is a gift. Until 21 May, you'll get a massive £75 Amazon gift card with Vodafone's Superfast 2 package, which offers unlimited broadband at an average speed of 63Mbps. For a limited time only, Superfast 2 can be purchased at the same £22.95 per month as its lower-tier sibling, Superfast 1, which operates at barely more than half that speed. View Deal

The deal comes with Vodafone's WiFi hub, twice as fast as its previous model, with Vodafone's ultimate broadband guarantee: if you don't reach speeds of at least 55mbps, Vodafone will offer you your money back.

However, if you want to search this stellar deal out on Vodafone's website, you won't be able to find it packaged with the £75 Amazon gift card. That's a perk that can only be found on a select few websites, so you'll have to click through the links on this page to take advantage of this very generous offer from Vodafone.

If you're planning on using this great deal to supercharge your work-from-home life, we've also got some great setups for you, including top deals on laptops, routers, wi-fi extenders and even office chairs.

Liked this?