Three UK adds roaming in 92 new global destinations – save a bundle on that exotic holiday

Quick Summary
UK mobile network Three has added a huge number of new countries to its Go Roam offering.
That means you'll be able to use your phone in the likes of the Bahamas, Japan or even China for a simple, affordable daily fee.
Three UK has greatly expanded its list of countries that support data roaming. It has added 92 new countries around the world to its Go Roam lineup, meaning you can now use your phone's minutes, data and texts in more than 160 locations.
You will need to pay a daily fee, or buy a 3-, 7- or 14-day pass, but the new list of countries includes holiday hotspots that have previously cost travellers £100s.
Go Roam Around the Extra is available to Three Pay Monthly customers who joined or renewed their contract on or after 1 October 2021, whether you have taken one of the best phones from the network or are just on SIM-only.
You can see the full list of added countries below, but it includes the likes of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, and Madagascar. Even China, Japan and South Korea are now covered.
The new scheme will cost customers £7 per day as a daily roaming charge in all covered locations. Pass are also available to save money across the travel period, with more information on the Three website.
You can use your mobile plan's allowance as per normal in all destinations, although there is a fair usage cap of 3,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 12GB of data.
Use outside of those caps and in other, non-supported countries around the world will be charged at the normal rates.
Three UK customers still on Pay Monthly contracts agreed before October 2021 or Pay As You Go plans won't have access to Go Roam Around the World Extra, nor the additional desitinations. The original Go Roam agreements will remain, which includes roaming in 71 countries – such as Europe and the US.
It seems that if you want to expand the list, you'll have to sign a new contract.
Three UK's Go Roam Around the World Extra destination list
Here are the additional 92 destinations that are now covered by Go Roam Around the World Extra:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba (Netherlands Antilles)
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- Bonaire (Netherlands Antilles)
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- China
- Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Curacao (Netherlands Antilles)
- Cyprus, North (Turkey)
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Faroe Islands
- Gabon
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guinea
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- India
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Paraguay
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Saba (Netherlands Antilles)
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sint Eustatius (Netherlands Antilles)
- Sint Maarten (Netherlands Antilles)
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Suriname
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Uzbekistan
- Zambia
Go Roam Around the World Extra will be available to Three UK customers from Wednesday 26 June 2024.