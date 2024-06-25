Three UK adds roaming in 92 new global destinations – save a bundle on that exotic holiday

Quick Summary UK mobile network Three has added a huge number of new countries to its Go Roam offering. That means you'll be able to use your phone in the likes of the Bahamas, Japan or even China for a simple, affordable daily fee.

Three UK has greatly expanded its list of countries that support data roaming. It has added 92 new countries around the world to its Go Roam lineup, meaning you can now use your phone's minutes, data and texts in more than 160 locations.

You will need to pay a daily fee, or buy a 3-, 7- or 14-day pass, but the new list of countries includes holiday hotspots that have previously cost travellers £100s.

Go Roam Around the Extra is available to Three Pay Monthly customers who joined or renewed their contract on or after 1 October 2021, whether you have taken one of the best phones from the network or are just on SIM-only.

You can see the full list of added countries below, but it includes the likes of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, and Madagascar. Even China, Japan and South Korea are now covered.

The new scheme will cost customers £7 per day as a daily roaming charge in all covered locations. Pass are also available to save money across the travel period, with more information on the Three website.

You can use your mobile plan's allowance as per normal in all destinations, although there is a fair usage cap of 3,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 12GB of data.

Use outside of those caps and in other, non-supported countries around the world will be charged at the normal rates.

Three UK customers still on Pay Monthly contracts agreed before October 2021 or Pay As You Go plans won't have access to Go Roam Around the World Extra, nor the additional desitinations. The original Go Roam agreements will remain, which includes roaming in 71 countries – such as Europe and the US.

It seems that if you want to expand the list, you'll have to sign a new contract.

Three UK's Go Roam Around the World Extra destination list

Here are the additional 92 destinations that are now covered by Go Roam Around the World Extra:

Albania

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba (Netherlands Antilles)

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Bermuda

Bonaire (Netherlands Antilles)

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

China

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Curacao (Netherlands Antilles)

Cyprus, North (Turkey)

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Faroe Islands

Gabon

Georgia

Ghana

Greenland

Grenada

Guinea

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mexico

Moldova

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Myanmar

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Oman

Pakistan

Paraguay

Qatar

Rwanda

Saba (Netherlands Antilles)

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sint Eustatius (Netherlands Antilles)

Sint Maarten (Netherlands Antilles)

South Africa

South Korea

Suriname

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uzbekistan

Zambia

Go Roam Around the World Extra will be available to Three UK customers from Wednesday 26 June 2024.