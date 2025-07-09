Get the newest iPhone for under £500 with this crazy, limited deal
The iPhone 16e is a great mid-range phone with plenty to offer
There are some brilliant deals currently on Amazon for its Prime Day sale, so many in fact that we've almost struggled to keep up. We do love a good deal, though, especially when it's on some of the newer products that have launched this year.
Apple discounts are typically rare, but this Prime Day sale has seen some excellent deals on Apple Watch, as well as AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. The latest one to catch our eye, however, is the Apple iPhone 16e, which was only announced in March but has been discounted for the first time ever.
Apple's iPhone 16e is the cheapest new iPhone model available, offering Apple Intelligence but at a cheaper price than the iPhone 16. This deal sees this device cost under £500, which is a great price for such a powerful and new phone.
Offered in black and white colour options, the iPhone 16e sits at the bottom of the latest iPhone range. It features the A18 chip, which means it can support Apple Intelligence like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro models, but it also means it offers speedy performance and a great overall experience.
There's a single camera on the rear that delivers great results, and the software experience matches what you will find on the more expensive iPhone 16. I was really impressed with the iPhone 16e when I reviewed it, and that's coming from someone who uses an iPhone 16 Pro as their main device.
Of course, you miss out on a couple of things compared to the iPhone 16, like Dynamic Island, but I thought the iPhone 16e offered a great balance of power, features and price. At under £500 with more than £100 off, this deal makes it a real bargain for those after one of the latest iPhones but on a tighter budget.
You'll get 128GB for your £494, though the other storage options are also available for the same discount, with 256GB costing £594 and the 512GB costing £794.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.