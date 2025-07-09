Get the newest iPhone for under £500 with this crazy, limited deal

There are some brilliant deals currently on Amazon for its Prime Day sale, so many in fact that we've almost struggled to keep up. We do love a good deal, though, especially when it's on some of the newer products that have launched this year.

Apple discounts are typically rare, but this Prime Day sale has seen some excellent deals on Apple Watch, as well as AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. The latest one to catch our eye, however, is the Apple iPhone 16e, which was only announced in March but has been discounted for the first time ever.

Save 18% Apple iPhone 16e: was £599 now £494 at Amazon Apple's iPhone 16e is the cheapest new iPhone model available, offering Apple Intelligence but at a cheaper price than the iPhone 16. This deal sees this device cost under £500, which is a great price for such a powerful and new phone.

Offered in black and white colour options, the iPhone 16e sits at the bottom of the latest iPhone range. It features the A18 chip, which means it can support Apple Intelligence like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro models, but it also means it offers speedy performance and a great overall experience.

There's a single camera on the rear that delivers great results, and the software experience matches what you will find on the more expensive iPhone 16. I was really impressed with the iPhone 16e when I reviewed it, and that's coming from someone who uses an iPhone 16 Pro as their main device.

Of course, you miss out on a couple of things compared to the iPhone 16, like Dynamic Island, but I thought the iPhone 16e offered a great balance of power, features and price. At under £500 with more than £100 off, this deal makes it a real bargain for those after one of the latest iPhones but on a tighter budget.

You'll get 128GB for your £494, though the other storage options are also available for the same discount, with 256GB costing £594 and the 512GB costing £794.