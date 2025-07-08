I don't leave home without these headphones and this Prime Day deal makes them a steal

You might have noticed there's a sales event happening at the moment. Amazon Prime Day started on 8 July and finishes on 11 July, with deals covering everything from some of the best smartwatches around, to superb Bluetooth speakers.

It's the Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal that has really caught our attention however, not least because these headphones don't often get treated to a discount, but because their current £179 price is the same as the lowest they have ever dropped to.

The AirPods Pro 2 were originally released in 2022 with a Lightning connection, but they were updated in 2023 with USB-C charging and that's the model this excellent Prime Day deal covers.

The in-ear headphones are some of the best in the business for Apple users, not only offering superb noise cancelling capabilities, but a range of features from Conversation Awareness mode to enabling you to take a hearing test and acting as hearing aids if hearing loss is detected.

I use Apple's AirPods Pro 2 every single day. They come with me every time I leave the house, whether for a dog walk, the school run, or heading into London, but I use them around the house too – it's a lot easier to do chores if you have your hands free.

They are IP54 dust, sweat and water resistant so they are great for exercise, and they fit comfortably with four pairs of silicone tips included in the box so you can find the right size for you. Sound performance is great too, with good balance, and I can't recommend them enough when it comes to phone calls, which isn't something that can be said for all in-ear headphones.

At £179, this matches the lowest price the Apple AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to since they arrived in September 2023, based on CamelCamelCamel price history, so if you're an Apple user looking for a pair of wireless headphones, snap these up quickly while this deal is still around.