This superb smartwatch is the lowest price it's ever been in Prime Day deal

Amazon's Prime Day sales are currently in full swing and as is typically the case, if you know where to look, you will find some brilliant deals. We've got a great deals hub you can feast your eyes over if you're feeling a little overwhelmed, but if you're on the look out for a new smartwatch, don't go anywhere.

It's a rare sight to see discounts on Apple devices throughout the year so when deals periods like Amazon Prime Day hit, it's like Christmas. The only difference is, you have to buy your own gifts. That's a much easier pill to swallow when there's over £100 off the latest Apple Watch, though.

Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £295 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is a fantastic smartwatch, offering a bright and vibrant display, a huge range of features and a slim and slender design that's comfortable to wear day and night. At £295 for the 42mm model, this deal is the cheapest it's ever been.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the most recent smartwatch from Apple, offering a huge number of features, from Sleep Apnea detection to delivering notifications, helping you find your iPhone when you lose it and offering very accurate fitness tracking metrics.

I've worn an Apple Watch since it launched in 2015 but the Series 10 has a much slimmer design than the Apple Watch models that have gone before it, making it lovely and comfortable to wear day and night (I should know, I only take it off for an hour a day to charge). The display is bigger on this model too, which means it's more useful for reading notifications, and there's a new finish in the Jet Black option, which is really nice in the flesh.

You will need an iPhone for the Apple Watch Series 10 to work as it is not compatible with Android phones, but if you are an iPhone user and you're looking for a wrist companion, the Apple Watch Series 10 delivers an excellent experience.

There's over 25 per cent off its usual £399 price on this deal, putting at its lowest ever price since it launched in September 2024 and so if you've been in the market for an Apple Watch, this £295 price is really not something to miss.