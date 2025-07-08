I love my Apple AirPods 4, and they're now cheaper than ever in honour of Amazon Prime Day

We love the Amazon Prime Day sales here at T3, but they can be overwhelming, because there are so many deals to sift through. That's why we pick out the best discounts for you – including this hugely tempting 12% discount on Apple's excellent AirPods 4 wireless earbuds.

I own a pair of these earbuds, and they give you superb levels of audio quality and a host of features (including spatial audio support) for not much money at all. With the money off here, you're paying even less: the cost is now down to £113, so if you're interested, I'd recommend acting quickly.

Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £113 at Amazon Like all the models before them, the AirPods 4 sync beautifully with Apple devices, and can connect to any gadget via Bluetooth. With the charging case, you can expect up to 24 hours of battery life too.

You don't need to be a maths expert to work out that £113 is a drop of £26 from the original price of £129 – not the biggest discount you'll see today, but there a couple of bits of context that are worth bearing in mind.

The first is that Apple products rarely get discounted, because they sell well at their original prices. That's particularly true of the latest devices – the AirPods 4 are the newest AirPods that Apple has put out. Second, this is the cheapest price the AirPods 4 have ever been at, so it's actually a more significant discount than you might think.

In our Apple AirPods 4 review, we described these earbuds as offering "a sleek design, easy gesture controls, and solid audio performance". What's more, thanks to recent software updates, you can now answer incoming calls from your iPhone with a nod of the head (or shake your head to reject them).

They're water and sweat resistant. they're comfortable to wear, and they'll work with just about any gadget you own – so it's a deal well worth weighing up.