Now that Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked summer event is over, the company's new foldable phones are up for pre-order.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, alongside the lower-spec Z Flip 7 FE and larger-scale Z Fold 7, will go on sale from 25 July. But you can already get the best deals ahead of that date.

Networks and Samsung itself have different prices and bonuses to entice you into ordering this upgraded flip phone in advance – and we've rounded up the tip ones from the biggest names right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deals

The Z Flip 7 is a big upgrade, expanding its front display – or FlexWindow, as it's called – to an all-encompassing 4.1-inches. It covers the entirety of the frontage, changing the user experience completely.

Inside, however, the handset houses a 6.9-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, much like any 'normal' flagship. It's the best of both worlds having those two displays at your fingertips.

Samsung direct Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (SIM free) with free Galaxy Buds: £1,049 at Samsung UK Order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 SIM-free from Samsung directly and not only do you get double the storage, using the code ZLIVE you can also net Galaxy Buds for free. This bonus expires tomorrow, 10 July, however, so you'll have to be quick.

Sky Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with free Galaxy Watch 8: £35 at Sky Sky Mobile has one of the best offers, with a free Galaxy Watch 8 as part of your purchase. The networks deals start at £35 per month for the handset, with a minor £12 payment up front.

O2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with double storage and Galaxy Buds3 Pro for extra £20: £44.31 at O2 Mobiles O2 is offering the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for the same price as the 256GB one. You can even pick up some Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for an extra £20 in a deal. There's 25GB data on the base package, and you'll need to pay £30 up front.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with double storage and 5GB data: £42.50 at Vodafone Ltd For £50 per month, you get the double storage device and pay it off after 36 months. That's with 5GB data, but you can enhance that to £120GB for only £2 extra per month, thanks to current discounts.

EE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free Galaxy Watch 8 and double storage: £49.84 at EE EE offers the double storage option, too, and you can choose how much to pay up-front for the device (from £30) to lower your monthly bill. The device costs from £30.84 per month, with 25GB data being the base plan at £19 per month.

