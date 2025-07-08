3 best Prime Day smartphone deals – save big on Apple, Samsung and Nothing
If you're after a new smartphone, the Amazon Prime Day sales are always worth waiting for as there are often scores of deals available across multiple brands.
This year's event is no different, with big discounts on the likes of Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Google and many more. In fact, there are so many amazing phone deals it's hard to know where to start.
That's why I've picked a trio personal favourites in this year's sale, with just about something for everyone – no matter your budget. We have an entry-level (but still very decent) Android phone, an iPhone and a high-end, top of the range titanium beast.
So here are the three best Prime Day phone deals in my opinion. There are plenty of others, but these are a great place to start.
Starting at the top end, this flagship Samsung is available with a massive £300 off. That's for the 1TB model too, and in any colour you fancy (variants on the titanium theme).
If you're looking to get an Apple device but want to keep the spend a little tighter, the iPhone 16e is a wonderful mid-range phone. It comes with Apple Intelligence support too, so you can use all the same features as pricier options. And there are multiple storage options available in the sale, as well.
If you want to save even more cash and still get a very decent Android phone from the ever-rising Nothing brand, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is unbelievable value. It looks as good as it performs too.
Additional phone deals to consider on Prime Day
As mentioned before, there are plenty of other great phone deals available on Amazon until 11 July 2025 – when this year's Prime Day finishes.
Here are a few more highlights:
- Google Pixel 9 128GB – £250 off the standard Pixel 9
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 256GB – Android phone for just £259.99
- Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 256GB – now just £389
- Poco F7 256GB – get £88 off
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 256GB – with 30% off
How to get the smartphone deals
It's worth noting that in order to get the best smartphone deals during Prime Day (including the above) you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime.
However, you can sign up to Prime today on a 30-day free trial basis and can then decide whether to carry on with your subscription before the first payment is taken at the end of a month.
You might decide to carry on though, as Prime also includes Prime Video membership, Prime gaming, free Kindle books, same and next-day delivery on 1,000s of items, and a whole lot more.
At least you can test the water for free.
