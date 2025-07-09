I've just found an incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prime Day deal already
It might have only just been announced, but there's already an amazing Amazon Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.
If you pre-order the all-new flip phone from Amazon, in either Jet Black, Coral Red or Blue Shadow, you can get the 512GB model for a staggering £949 – that's £200 off the final price when it hits stores 22 July.
Considering it's Samsung's latest and greatest flip device, with a stunning 4.1-inch external display and a larger 6.9-inch OLED screen on the inside when unfolded, you really can't go wrong at that price.
The Jet Black model with 512GB of storage can be yours on 22 July for £200 less than it is from Samsung itself. That's a staggering deal for the forthcoming phone.
If Coral Red is more your colour, this particular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also available at the amazing Prime Day deal price.
Finally, the Shadow Blue Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is offered on pre-ordered for the same amazing price. You'll get your phone on 22 July if you order now.
Other Samsung foldables deals
Of course, Amazon isn't the only place that is offering deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. UK networks have different deals and price plans for pre-orders if you'd prefer to get your phone on a contract.
Samsung itself is also offering the handset with free Galaxy Buds, and there's an additional colour available when buying direct from the manufacturer.
It's also worth remembering that to be eligible for Amazon's Prime Day deals you will need to be a member of Prime.
However, you can sign up for free today if you don't subscribe already, with a 30-day trial available before you have to make your first payment. You can then choose to cancel the subscription after making use of all the best Prime Day deals.
You might want to carry on instead though – after all, you get free same or next-day deliveries, Prime Video membership, free games through Prime Gaming, free Kindle eBooks to read, and a whole lot of other great perks.
At least you can technically try before you buy – and grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with an amazing saving in the process.
