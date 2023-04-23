How to watch the London Marathon 2023 on a live stream including free options

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Here's how to watch the London Marathon 2023 from anywhere, with live streams and free options.

This year's London Marathon elite line up is quite special. It's Sir Mo Farah's last marathon (“This won’t be my last race, but it will be my last marathon," he said), and four of the fastest male long-distance runners in history to go head-to-head – but which one will come out on top?

The star studded line up include Kenenisa Bekele (ETH), the second-fastest man ever with a PB of 2:01:41, and Kelvin Kiptum (KEN), the winner of the 2022 Valencia Marathon and the fastest marathon debutant in history (2:01:53). Also present are Birhanu Legese (ETH, PB 2:02:48) and Mosinet Geremew (ETH, PB 2:02:55), making London of the most exciting marathon majors this year.

Among the top females are the defending champion and world 10K record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH), the marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei (KEN) and the Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir (KEN). Yehualaw said her "preparations have gone very well,” so there is hope we'll see a superb battle for the first place!

The BBC forecasts "light rain and gentle breeze" for Sunday, with lows of 9°C and highs of 13°C. As long as there aren't any major downpours, the weather looks perfect for a good race!

According to the London Marathon website, 197 countries will have some sort of coverage of the event, with BBC showing the TCS London Marathon across BBC1, BBC2, Online, iPlayer and Red Button on Sunday, 23 April 2023.

Anyway, back to how to watch the London Marathon 2023. There are various free options; if you can't access them the usual way, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

How to follow the London Marathon 2023 from anywhere in the world for free

One of the best (and cheapest) ways to follow the action on the London Marathon 2023 is to download the London Marathon app (Android (opens in new tab) / Apple (opens in new tab)). You can track participants’ progress, keep up-to-date with the Elite Leaderboard, and find results in the app. Get more information about the app here (opens in new tab) (links to the London Marathon website).

Please note: You will need to download the new 2023 Official TCS London Marathon App, so if you have the 2022 version, please delete it now.

What time does the London Marathon 2023 start?

The London Marathon 2023 takes place on Sunday, 23 April 2023, and the starting times are as follows:

08.30am BST: Mini London marathon

08.50am: Elite wheelchair races

09.00am: Elite women's race

09.30am: Elite men's race and mass start

The official cut-off time for the London Marathon 2023 is eight hours. A specially recruited group of 50 ‘Tailwalkers’ will move along the entire London Marathon route at an eight-hour pace, starting at the back of the final wave on all three starts: Blue, Green and Red. If you’re unable to maintain this pace, a Tailwalker will drop back, move with you onto the pavement and support and guide you through to the Finish Line at whatever pace you’re able to maintain.

How to watch the London Marathon 2023 in the UK

The BBC (opens in new tab)'s schedule for Sunday 23 April 2023 is as follows:

Coverage starts on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online at 08:30 BST. According to BBC, presenter Gabby Logan will be joined by special guests and celebrities throughout the day, with commentary provided by Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Paula Radcliffe.

Programming will also be available on the iPlayer and behind the Red Button.

How to watch the London Marathon 2023 from anywhere else in the world

