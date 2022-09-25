How to watch the Berlin Marathon 2022 on a live stream including free options

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Running fans will be drooling at the thought of Eliud Kipchoge and Guye Adola going head-to-head. Here's how to watch the Berlin Marathon from anywhere, with a choice of live streams, including for free options.

This is the last weekend in September, which can mean only one thing: the Berlin Marathon 2022 is on! The first – and fastest – World Marathon Major of the season is set to be a real treat for spectators this year, thanks to the return of course record holder and double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as well as 2021 winner Guye Adola, among other big names.

Among the 45,000 runners attending the Berlin Marathon 2022, keep your eyes peeled for Keira d'Amato, who ran 2:19:12 at the Houston Marathon this year and Nancy Jelagat Meto, who also has an official 2:19 time under her belt.

We can only hope the weather gods will be kind to the runners on the day; currently, the forecast for the big day (Sunday) is mostly clouded and partly rainy with slight to moderate wind from the north with a high of 17° C. The relative humidity is at 75 to 98%. Some less wind would be ideal, but considering the city's flat course regularly produces fast performances, there is hope we'll see another world record today!

Anyway, back to how to watch the Berlin Marathon. There are various free options, and if you can't access them the usual way, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

How to follow the Berlin Marathon 2022 from anywhere in the world for free

One of the best (and cheapest) ways to follow the action on the Berlin Marathon 2022 is to download the Berlin Marathon app (Android (opens in new tab) / Apple (opens in new tab)). In the app, you can track bibs and even check in on the race using the #berlin Cam under #berlin Tools. Get more information about the app here (opens in new tab) (links to the Berlin Marathon website).

What time does the Berlin Marathon 2022 start?

The Berlin Marathon 2022 takes place on Sunday, 25 September 2022, and the starting times are as follows:

Handbikes (Elite): 08:50AM CEST/7:50AM BST/2:50AM ET/11:50PM PT

08:50AM CEST/7:50AM BST/2:50AM ET/11:50PM PT Wheelchairs/Handbikes: 08:57AM CEST/7:57AM BST/2:57AM ET/11:57PM PT

08:57AM CEST/7:57AM BST/2:57AM ET/11:57PM PT Runners (in four waves): From 09:15AM CEST/8:15AM BST/3:15AM ET/12:15AM PT

The time limit to finish the Berlin Marathon is 6:15 hours after passing the time measure mat. Participants who have not reached this point by 4:40 pm CEST must leave the official course and continue on the sidewalk or ride in the broom waggon to the finish. Only participants who can prove all split times and run over the finish mat until the finish time will receive an official result and a medal, refreshment, massage and, as the case may be, the poncho.

More info on start times can be found here (opens in new tab)(links to the Berlin Marathon website).

How to watch the Berlin Marathon 2022 in Germany

German public television ARD (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Berlin Marathon 2022 live from 9 AM until 12 PM CET. German free-to-air television channel RBB (opens in new tab) also broadcasts the event live from 09 AM until 2 PM CET.

How to watch the Berlin Marathon 2022 from anywhere else in the world

If you live anywhere else in the world or are out of Germany on holiday or business, you can still get access to the live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else, and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where their servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab) .