How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton in the Premier League from anywhere

A week is a long time in football, and from being heavily tipped to topple the champions seven days ago, Chelsea are now out to snap a two-match losing streak. Whoever you're supporting, keep reading for your full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Southampton have failed to score in their last three league outings but they've been prolific in the cup, hitting the back of the net 10 times in just two games. It's been a strange start to the season for Ralph Hasenhüttl's men.

They've drawn too many games, but three of those were good results against Man United, Man City and West Ham. New signing Adam Armstrong bagged an excellent debut goal on the opening weekend but the Saints have only scored three league goals since.

Unfortunately for them, a mean backline is the bedrock of this Chelsea team. However, after a couple of listless attacking performances, Thomas Tuchel might want to remind his men that they've got Romelu Lukaku up front.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Chelsea vs Southampton from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Chelsea vs Southampton kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Southampton game is being played at Stamford Bridge and kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, October 2.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning (don't forget the clocks change).

How to live stream Chelsea vs Southampton if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use a VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

A VPN allows you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you.

Can you watch Chelsea vs Southampton in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Chelsea vs Southampton game in the UK because of the archaic Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing Man United vs Everton from 12.30pm BST, and Sky Sports showing Coventry vs Fulham at 12.30pm, and Brighton vs Arsenal at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Southampton anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Chelsea vs Southampton live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes USA Network in its Blue package, which costs just $10 for your first month and $35 a month thereafter. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Southampton at 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

