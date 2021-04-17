How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream FA Cup semi-final from anywhere

They've managed to avoid each other in Europe, but Chelsea and Man City face off today in a blockbuster FA Cup semi-final clash that sees two of world's most talented squads and famously demanding tacticians go toe-to-toe. Read on for your full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Man City live stream and watch the FA Cup semi-final online from anywhere.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have faced off five times before, though it's been five years since their last meeting. Guardiola has never lost to a Tuchel team, though until now the Spaniard has always had a far stronger group of players at his disposal.

Man City may be the Premier League's runaway leaders, but in terms of sheer talent it's difficult to separate the two sides. After a poor start to the season, Chelsea have improved immensely in the short time that Tuchel has been in charge, and if he can get Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz firing, this could be a brilliant game.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Chelsea vs Man City from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Chelsea vs Man City kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Man City game is being played at Wembley Stadium, and kicks off at 5.30pm BST, with coverage starting on BBC One at 5pm BST, on Saturday, April 17.

That makes it a 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT start in the US. It'll be a very late night or early morning for football fans in Australia, with the game starting at 2.30am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's FA Cup action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, Sportsnet Now or Kayo Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Chelsea vs Man City. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Chelsea vs Man City

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream FA Cup semi-final in the UK

The Chelsea vs Man City game is being shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. BBC One is free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license, and you can watch the game online via BBC iPlayer, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream Chelsea vs Man City on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't be in the country when Chelsea vs Man City is on, using a VPN will allow you to watch the FA Cup semi-final just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Chelsea vs Man City live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The streaming options are really straightforward, with the Chelsea vs Man City game being shown on $5.99 per month streaming service ESPN Plus in the US, with the game set to get underway at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on Sportsnet and via its Sportsnet Now streaming service, which starts at just CA$9.99 per month.

Fans based in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Man City at 2.30am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning either on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel, or via slick streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo price plans start from a super cheap AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a FREE Kayo Sports trial.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Chelsea vs Man City live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.