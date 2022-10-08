How to live stream West Ham vs Fulham and watch Premier League from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a rough few weeks, it's all beginning to click for West Ham, who are now eyeing their first back-to-back league wins since January. Fulham started the season brilliantly, but are looking vulnerable after a heavy defeat, and you can keep reading for your full guide to getting a West Ham vs Fulham live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrović has taken most of the plaudits for Fulham, but Marco Silva will be relieved to welcome João Palhinha back from suspension. The Portuguese midfielder was sorely missed as the Cottagers fell to a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend, a game that underlined his importance to the team. Now, if only he could stop picking up so many yellow cards.

David Moyes finally let his new signings off the leash against Wolves on Saturday and it paid off with an impressive 2-0 victory, which saw both Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen hit the back of the net. Seven points from eight games doesn't really reflect the way the quality of some of the Hammers' performances, and with a string of winnable fixtures on the cards, they're looking to rocket up the table.

West Ham vs Fulham kick-off time

The West Ham vs Fulham game is being played at London Stadium and kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, October 9.

That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 12am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Can you watch West Ham vs Fulham in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing West Ham vs Fulham in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV on Sunday afternoon, with Sky Sports (opens in new tab) showing Crystal Palace vs Leeds at 2pm, and Arsenal vs Liverpool at 4.30pm. BT Sport (opens in new tab) is showing Udinese vs Atalanta, Nice vs Troyes and Salernitana vs Verona at 2pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN (opens in new tab) will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream West Ham vs Fulham anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a West Ham vs Fulham live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on CNBC in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes it along with USA Network and NBC, which are also showing EPL soccer this season. A subscription costs $69.99 per month after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $24.99 a month or $199.99 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch West Ham vs Fulham at 12am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 per month and is showing every single game this season.

