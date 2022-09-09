How to live stream the Italian Grand Prix 2022 online: watch F1 from anywhere - Practice schedule, times

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Monza Circuit has developed a wonderful habit of producing surprise race winners over recent seasons. There was Daniel Ricciardo last year, Pierre Gasly the year before, and Charles Leclerc three years ago. With Max Verstappen way out in front in the drivers' championship standings, boy could we do with another curveball. It's Ferrari's home race, and the Tifosi will be praying hard at the Temple of Speed. Read on to discover all your F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 live stream options, including FREE coverage in some places.

Ferrari have been off-color recently, so it's fitting that Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are clad in yellow to mark 75 years of Scuderia Ferrari. Leclerc currently trails Verstappen by 109 points, and having seen how the Red Bulls performed at Spa, another low-downforce circuit, two weeks ago, he needs that new Ferrari rear wing to work wonders.

It's here that Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had their worst collision last year, the one that ended with the Red Bull straddling the Mercedes' halo, and the pace we saw from the Silver Arrows at Zandvoort last week has given rise to the hope that those two could be set for more close-quarters battles. However, Hamilton will have to start Sunday's race near the back of the grid, due to a grid penalty for using too many engine parts.

Practice 2 starts at 5pm CEST (local time) on Friday, which is 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST / 3am NZST.

We've got all the info on how to live stream F1 at the Italian Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you're outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster for F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What is the F1 schedule for the Italian Grand Prix?

*all local times (CET)

Practice 1: 2pm CET, Friday, September 9

Practice 2: 5pm CET, Friday, September 9

Practice 3: 1pm CET, Saturday, September 10

Qualifying: 4pm CET, Saturday, September 10

Italian Grand Prix: 3pm CET, Sunday, September 11

FREE F1 live stream options around the world

Thankfully, not everywhere in the world has their F1 live stream behind a paywall. Certain races are still available to watch for free.

From our research, we can see that the following countries and broadcasters will be showing the Italian Grand Prix for free: Albania on RTSH, Austria on ORF Eins, Azerbaijan on Idman TV, Brazil on BandSports, Iran on IRIB Varzesh, Luxembourg on RTL Zwee, and the Middle East and North Africa on MBC Action.

How to live stream F1 2022 Italian Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from Monza, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2022 Italian Grand Prix in the US

(opens in new tab) Formula One fans Stateside need look no further than F1 TV (opens in new tab) and its unparalleled coverage. Its F1 TV Pro package gives you access to every race of the season live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. The top tier offering also includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage. The US subscription costs $79.99. ESPN will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 9am ET / 6am PT. That means there are plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package (opens in new tab) features ESPN channels. Now with 50% off your first month (opens in new tab) - save big with the latest Sling TV deal. If you're already an ESPN subscriber but are abroad during the 2022 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How can I live stream F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 in the UK?

(opens in new tab) As with every Grand Prix of the 2022 season, Sky customers have the option of watching an Italian Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 (opens in new tab) or online on the Sky Go app (opens in new tab). If you don't have a Sky subscription – and if you do, come to that – you can watch the race on Now TV with a day or monthly Sports pass. A one-month pass currently costs £25.99 – £14 off the usual price – and Now Boost is thrown in for free as well, so you can watch Verstappen (probably) win in full HD instead of crappy old 720p. Motor racing fans will be able to catch all of the action from Monza live, with coverage starting at 12.30pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

How to live stream the 2022 Italian Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

There's a live stream option for petrolheads in pretty much any corner of the world.

If you don't mind going without a bit of sleep Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is currently offering a handy 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) - after that, you'll be on a rolling one-month contract. Basic is $27.50 while Premium is $35. Lights out for the Italian GP is 11pm AEST on Sunday night.

New Zealanders can live stream this year's Italian GP via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport (opens in new tab). Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The Italian Grand Prix is set to start at 1am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

F1 followers in Canada can watch the 2022 action on English-language TSN (opens in new tab) or French-language RDS , with both premium channels also offering live streams online to subscribers. If you're not a cable customer, you can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct (opens in new tab) and RDS Direct (opens in new tab) streaming services, which cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Italian Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT for Canadian viewers.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab), while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season, having taken over the rights from national broadcaster RTL (which is still showing four races for free).

Sky Italia will be showing all of the 2022 F1 season action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV (opens in new tab) app. A 24-hour pass starts at €14.99.

The Italian GP is set to start at 3pm CET.

