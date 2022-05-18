How to live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: watch the Europa League final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rangers appear in their first European final since 2008 this evening as they look to beat fellow giant killers Eintracht Frankfurt in what sets to be an intriguing Europa League final in Seville. Read on for your full guide to getting a Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream and watching the Europa League final online from anywhere.

Rangers come into the tie as slight underdogs, but have plenty of experience downing more fancied German opposition, having beaten both Dortmund and RB Leipzig on their route to the final.

They nevertheless come up against a side who will feel they deserve to lift the trophy this season, with Frankfurt having beaten previous tournament favorites Barcelona and West Ham to set up this tasty-looking showdown.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers kick-off time

The Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers game is being played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Seville, and kicks off at 9pm CEST local time on Wednesday, May 18.

That makes it an 8pm BST start in the UK and 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US. It'll be a very early morning for football fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Thursday.

How to live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: watch Europa League final in the UK for FREE

BT Sport has the rights to the Europa League final in the UK. The great news is that the pay TV broadcaster is offering a live stream of the match for FREE to everyone in the UK via the BT Sport website. Alternatively, you can watch on the BT Sport YouTube channel or the BT Sport app on your device. Coverage of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers begins at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch the Europa League final on BT Sport 1. Not in the country right now? Using a VPN will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BT Sport or Stan Sport when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for the Europa League final. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Eintracht Frankfurst vs Rangers

(Image credit: Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

How to live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Europa League Final live stream for you that'll ensure you don't miss any of the action on the pitch.

The game is being shown on CBS in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus, which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming not only the Europa League final and Champions League final, but is also showing all remaining Premier League action in the region too. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Thursday morning. However the great news is that you can watch without paying a cent thanks to 9Gem, which is FREE to watch. That also means you can also watch the final for free through the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

It;s also worth noting that the match is also being shown Down Under via Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Footy fans in New Zealand can watch the conclusion of this year's Europa League via streaming service Spark Sport with kick-off time for Kiwi's at 7am NZST on Thursday morning.

A Spark subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP, but you can try before you buy, thanks to a 7-day FREE free trial that's currently being offered.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.