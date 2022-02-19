How to live stream Arsenal vs Brentford and watch Premier League from anywhere

Brentford stunned Arsenal in the unforgettable reverse fixture, a rousing 2-0 victory that kicked off the season and secured the Bees' first ever Premier League points, and the Gunners will be eyeing retribution. This could get fierce, so keep reading for your full guide to getting an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Arsenal are still erratic but they've improved considerably since that chastening night in August. Still, you don't forget humiliations like that in a hurry, and Mikel Arteta's side, who have racked up the joint-most red cards in the league this season, will have to keep cool heads and let their football do the talking.

Thomas Frank's men ended a run of six successive defeats with a stalemate against Crystal Palace last weekend, but they've slipped perilously close to the relegation spots.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Arsenal vs Brentford from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Arsenal vs Brentford kick-off time

The Arsenal vs Brentford game is being played at the Emirates Stadium and kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, Febuary 19.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game kicking off at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Brentford if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Peacock or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Arsenal vs Brentford game in the UK because of that pesky Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing West Ham vs Newcastle at 12.30pm GMT, and Sky Sports showing Fulham vs Huddersfield at 12.30pm, and Man City vs Tottenham at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Brentford anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC's great-value streaming service Peacock TV in the US. It's available for just $4.99 per month ($10 if you don't want commercials), and offers loads of live EPL action, plus NFL, WWE and lots of movies and TV shows too. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Brentford at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

