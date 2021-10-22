How Amazon plans to save Black Friday and Christmas with bonuses of up to £3,000

The current global supply issues caused by an increase in demand coupled with a shortage of people to unload ships and deliver products to warehouses and homes has led to concerns about whether waiting to shop until Black Friday and the traditional Christmas shopping period is a wise strategy this year.

Now Amazon UK is trying to meet the surge in orders by offering recruitment bonuses of up to £3,000 in areas of the country where there are labour shortages.

As reported by The Guardian, Amazon is looking to hire 20,000 temporary staff in the UK. At its Exeter warehouse, Amazon is offering £3,000 to new full-time workers, while temporary staff at Weybridge warehouse are being offered £2,000. The retailer's largest warehouse, in Fife, Scotland, is offering £1,500 bonuses to new recruits.

But while that should be good news for Amazon shoppers, smaller retailers are not happy. The Guardian report quotes Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, who says that the move could make it harder for smaller companies to recruit and therefore push up prices: "There isn’t a vast reservoir of British workers just waiting to be fought over. It’s incredibly difficult to get Christmas staff labour in many areas. It will mean higher prices and fewer choices on shelves. Suppliers will almost certainly produce shorter runs of product and if they can, they will look at higher prices."

According to the latest figures from the UK government, the number of job vacancies in July to September 2021 was a record high of 1.1 million, the second consecutive month the three-month average has risen over one million.

T3's advice? Start your Christmas shopping early this year as there are plenty of deals out there already, and many retailers are offering a Black Friday price match guarantee so you won't end up paying more in the early Black Friday sales than on Black Friday itself.

