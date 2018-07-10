Honor just teased new Note 10 to take on Samsung's Note 9

Out of nowhere Honor has fired a broadside blow at Samsung, dramatically revealing that it is set to imminently launch its Honor Note 10 big-screen phone – and its rumoured specs are pretty tasty.

The reveal, which sees Honor totally skip the Note 9 in its series of phablets (the last Honor Note was the 2016 Note 8), will no-doubt raise eyebrows at Samsung, which is gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy Note 9 device in August 9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

The news about the Honor Note 10 was broken via the company's official Weibo account, with a dramatic teaser poster depicting a tall, wide glowing outline of a phablet-sized device extending out of a lake on an alien planet. Standing next to the lake is an astronaut and in the background you can see what looks like Earth.

Accompanying the poster was a message from the Chinese maker explaining that there is no longer going to be a Note 9 and that it is excited to launch the Note 10 shortly in Beijing, China.

Here is the Honor Note 10 teaser poster:

Could the Honor Note 10 derail Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 plans?

While no official Note 10 specifications have been released by Honor, the handset is expected to have a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC processor (that's the same octa-core 2.36GHz CPU lodged in the Honor 10) paired with 6/8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage space.

The phone is also rumoured to be coming with a super-large 6.9-inch QHD+ display, 6,000mAh battery, and Honor's hot new graphics technology, GPU Turbo.

That battery and screen dwarf Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 9, which is expected to have a 6.3-inch screen and a 4000mAh battery. So if both sets of specs are correct, the Honor Note 10 could be a serious competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 – especially so the price is firmly lodged in the mid-range bracket.

A 6.9-inch Honor Note 10 device at a super-affordable price point? Might be time to have a second think about any plans to pre-order the Galaxy Note 9.

Via: MySmartPrice