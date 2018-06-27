Confirmed: Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th

An invitation for Samsung Galaxy's next UNPACKED event, which will take place as T3 predicted it would on Thursday, August 9 at 11AM US EDT, has arrived.

The invite, which shows a brief video of a golden stylus with button, was unveiled on Samsung's official Newsroom, and also reveals that the event will be live streamed around the world on Samsung's official website.

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone is expected to be officially revealed at the show.

Here's the UNPACKED event's key information:

Event: Samsung Galaxy UNPACKED 2018

Date/Time: Thursday, August 9, 2018 @ 11AM US EDT (Doors open at 10AM)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA

The UNPACKED event, which is almost certainly for the South Korean maker's new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, comes after weeks of rumours, leaks and reports about the new Android phone, culminating only two days ago with the tantalising statement that the Note 9 would have a new S Pen that is "worth the wait" and has a "soul".

Presumably what we are seeing here in this sneak peak invitation video is that new S Pen and, as a result, it looks like this event is going to be finally when we get to take an official look at the latest handset in the Note series of smartphones.

And, to be honest, we're super happy to see this official Note 9 invite land, regardless of the fact that we already think we know a hell of a lot about the incoming device that Samsung has such lofty ambitions for, including its iPhone X-beating RAM and storage, big camera tech upgrade, and insanely fast benchmark speeds.

What we don't know is exactly how it will look, despite plenty of concepts floating around showing a very futuristic looking device, so hopefully come August 8 we'll have the full picture.

Until then, for everything we know about the Note 9 so far be sure to check out T3's super detailed Note 9 specs and features page.