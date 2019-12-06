Grab Xiaomi's Mi Smart Bedside Lamp for just $30 at Walmart right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now well and truly in the rearview, making way for a range of Christmas deals during the holiday season from the major American retailers. If you missed out on getting something over the past week, there's a good chance someone will have it discounted now.

T3 has spent the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season hunting down the very best deals around, from smartphones to kitchenware to toys to desktops to fitness accessories. You name it, we'll have a great deal on it.

One deal that caught out eye today is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp, which has a 10W warm LED bulb, and is just $30 right now at Walmart.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp (10W, Color and Warm LED) | Was $44.99 | Now $29.99 | Available at Walmart

Having the perfect bedside setup as winter rolls around is key and Xiaomi provides a great option for sprucing up your life, with its smart Mi bedside lamp that has color options and more.View Deal

A smart bedside lamp is probably the thing you didn't know you needed until now and Xiaomi the perfect thing. You can choose virtually any color customisation through the companion app and Google Assistant, setting the tone for whatever vibe your room needs.

Besides changing the color, you can set the Mi bedside lamp to wake you up gradually at a specific time, slowly increasingly the amount of light like a sunrise. The 360-degree panel provides all encompassing light, no matter where you put the lamp.

This really is a steal at $30, too, especially as a nice little gift for someone you love (or yourself, of course).