Google reveals the Nexus series is struggling

Google's latest earnings call shows the internet giant is still making millions, however its hardware department has suffered a blow with its Nexus series taking a dip in form.

Google's quarterly earnings call wasn't all good news, with the tech brand reporting a 'decline in Nexus' interest.

Apparently the Nexus 6 has failed to meet expectations with sales figures below par. Even though we highly rated the latest flagship phone in our Nexus 6 review, the iPhone 6 Plus rival is probably too large for some and comes with a hefty price tag to match.

But it's not just the Nexus 6 that has slumped the series' sales, it seems the Nexus 9 is to blame too. The tablet, while impressive enough, just isn't on the same level as the iPad Air or Samsung Galaxy Tab S.

However despite its Nexus devices struggling to sell, Google saw its overall quarterly revenues grow by 23 per cent year-on-year.

“Other revenues grew 23 percent year over year to $1.8 billion, but were down 2 percent quarter over quarter, driven really by year over year growth in the Play Store, offset by decline in Nexus, and the currency fluctuations,” the company announced.

Spokespeople added:“Year over year it hasn't been as strong given the strength of the Nexus 7 last year.”

We don't know how low Nexus 6 sales actually are, but it seems Google is looking to rejuvenate the series with its successor. We heard last month that Google recently paid LG a visit to discuss plans for the new Nexus, with the two having previously forged the Nexus 5.