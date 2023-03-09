Google Pixel Fold reportedly spotted on a New York subway

Grainy images are said to show a test unit of the Google Pixel foldable phone

Google Pixel Fold render
(Image credit: Front Page Tech)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

Since the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro were released late last year, the handsets have been heralded as some of the best Android phones on the market. They show no signs of slowing down, either.

Recently, the date for the 2023 Google I/O event was announced. Taking place on the 10th of May, the event is expected to show off the latest and greatest Google devices. Rumours suggest it will show the launch of the Google Pixel 7a and a new colour variant for the Google Pixel Buds.

But it could also give us a first official look at the Google Pixel Fold. The heavily rumoured device would signal Google's first foray into the world of foldable phones, going toe-to-toe with popular models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

While we've seen a number of leaks surrounding the Pixel Fold, one has never been spotted in the wild – until now. One poster (opens in new tab) on the Google Pixel subreddit believes they spotted a unit in use on a New York subway. The handset, they say, was a blue-black colour with super-thin bezels on the outside screen. The user went on to say how impressed they were with how slim the phone was overall.

Images were subsequently shared, but don't get your hopes up. The grainy shots show a device that is well shrouded by the user, and doesn't give us much of a glimpse of the new handset.

Still, it wouldn't be the first time a Google device has been spotted in unorthodox circumstances. Last year, the Google Pixel Watch was left in a restaurant prior to its official release, leading to leaked images appearing online.

And while this doesn't have the same air of incredulity that the Watch leak did, it still feels a smidgen too on the nose, just days after the event was announced. Or maybe I'm just getting too cynical...

TOPICS
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest