Google Pixel Fold reportedly spotted on a New York subway

Since the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro were released late last year, the handsets have been heralded as some of the best Android phones on the market. They show no signs of slowing down, either.

Recently, the date for the 2023 Google I/O event was announced. Taking place on the 10th of May, the event is expected to show off the latest and greatest Google devices. Rumours suggest it will show the launch of the Google Pixel 7a and a new colour variant for the Google Pixel Buds.

But it could also give us a first official look at the Google Pixel Fold. The heavily rumoured device would signal Google's first foray into the world of foldable phones, going toe-to-toe with popular models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

While we've seen a number of leaks surrounding the Pixel Fold, one has never been spotted in the wild – until now. One poster (opens in new tab) on the Google Pixel subreddit believes they spotted a unit in use on a New York subway. The handset, they say, was a blue-black colour with super-thin bezels on the outside screen. The user went on to say how impressed they were with how slim the phone was overall.

Images were subsequently shared, but don't get your hopes up. The grainy shots show a device that is well shrouded by the user, and doesn't give us much of a glimpse of the new handset.

Still, it wouldn't be the first time a Google device has been spotted in unorthodox circumstances. Last year, the Google Pixel Watch was left in a restaurant prior to its official release, leading to leaked images appearing online.

And while this doesn't have the same air of incredulity that the Watch leak did, it still feels a smidgen too on the nose, just days after the event was announced. Or maybe I'm just getting too cynical...