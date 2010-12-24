Google ousts Facebook on mobile web says Opera

Mobile web browsing on Opera Mini shows Google beating Facebook for top spot

The monthly State of the Mobile web report has been released by Opera Software, according to which Google has toppled Facebook to become the most frequented website in November.



According to the report, users browsed 340 billion pages in the first 11 months of 2010, 80.0 million people used Opera Mini in November, 44.6 billion pages were served, and 6.3 petabytes of operator data were compressed for Opera Mini users. On a global basis, Twitter and Zedge rose significantly.



In the United Kingdom, Amazon was back on the list of most visited websites after 10 months of absence. Google tops Facebook in the UK and the Apple iPhone was the top handset for November 2010 in the UK.



Global trends showed that Google was the most visited website on Opera Mini, followed by Facebook.



Jon von Tetzchner the Co-founder of Opera Software said, "This month, the report reflects on a year of growth for Opera, but more importantly, growth for the mobile Internet. Passing milestone after milestone over the year, our users took the full Web experience to their hearts and browsed an incredible 340 billion pages in the first 11 months of 2010 (compared to 129 billion pages in the first 11 months of 2009)."



