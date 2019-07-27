Google Home Mini now HALF PRICE in smart speaker super saver deal

50 per cent off the superb Google Home Mini smart speaker? Cha-ching!

Google Home Mini smart home deals
(Image credit: Google)

By

The Google Home Mini is one of the very most well-reviewed smart home speakers on the market today, delivering Google Assistant smarts in a stylish and compact form factor.

From playing music and setting reminders, to answering questions and controlling smart home technology, and onto catching up on the daily news and listening to podcasts and audiobooks, there is very little the Google Home Mini cannot do, which is why when we saw this superb 50 per cent price cut deal we really sat up and paid attention.

The half-price deal comes courtesy of top-tier UK retailer John Lewis and is available right now, both on the Mini's Chalk and Charcoal colourways.

Google Home Mini | was £50 | now £25 at John Lewis
Really straightforward, big discount deal here from John Lewis, with the respected UK retailer cutting the price of the well-received Google Home Mini smart speaker in two. That means instead of having to pay £50 to land the top smart home gadget, right now it can be picked up for only £25. Both Chalk and Charcoal colourways are available and, as it is John Lewis, you get a very welcome 2-year guarantee included, too.View Deal

For even more great smart home deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative guides to the best smart thermostats, best smart plugs, best smart lights, best smart security cameras and best smart home gadgets on the market.

We've also got a fantastic round up of the best sales going at retailers right now, so be sure to check that out for big reductions of tech, clothing, jewelry, appliances, food, drink, and much more besides.

More about Google Home Mini

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.