Google Home Mini now HALF PRICE in smart speaker super saver deal

The Google Home Mini is one of the very most well-reviewed smart home speakers on the market today, delivering Google Assistant smarts in a stylish and compact form factor.

From playing music and setting reminders, to answering questions and controlling smart home technology, and onto catching up on the daily news and listening to podcasts and audiobooks, there is very little the Google Home Mini cannot do, which is why when we saw this superb 50 per cent price cut deal we really sat up and paid attention.

The half-price deal comes courtesy of top-tier UK retailer John Lewis and is available right now, both on the Mini's Chalk and Charcoal colourways.

Google Home Mini | was £50 | now £25 at John Lewis

Really straightforward, big discount deal here from John Lewis, with the respected UK retailer cutting the price of the well-received Google Home Mini smart speaker in two. That means instead of having to pay £50 to land the top smart home gadget, right now it can be picked up for only £25. Both Chalk and Charcoal colourways are available and, as it is John Lewis, you get a very welcome 2-year guarantee included, too.View Deal

