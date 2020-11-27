Save up to 50-percent on luxury watches and jewellery in Goldsmiths Black Friday Sale

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. There are Rolex, Omega, and TAG Heuer discounts in the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale. You'll find discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the links:

The best deals in the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale

Omega Seamaster Diver 300m Co-axial 44mm | Was £4,350 | Now £3,915 at Goldsmiths

Presented in a polished 44mm stainless steel case and protected by sapphire crystal glass, this watch boasts a sophisticated black dial with a 30-minute recorder at 3 o'clock, a 12-hour recorder at 6 o'clock and a small seconds sub-dial at 9 o'clock. Powered by the OMEGA Co-Axial calibre 3330 self-winding movement and water resistant to 300 metres, a helium-escape valve and a black ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel further enhance the functionality of this performance-driven timepiece.View Deal

Platinum 1.00ct Brilliant Cut Diamond Solitaire Ring | Was £7,900 | Now £3,950 at Goldsmiths

Presented in a clean elegant and classic 4 claw setting this solitaire brilliant cut 1.00-carat diamond engagement ring in platinum is a luxurious piece for the perfect proposal. With one shining brilliant-cut diamond sparkling on your finger you just won't need any other ornament. This is a ring to feel good about as well as to cherish forever. Diamond Size 6.30mm.View Deal

18ct Yellow Gold Brilliant Cut 0.70ct Solitaire Diamond Ring | Was £4,500 | Now £2,250 at Goldsmiths

Presented in a clean elegant and classic 4 claw setting this solitaire brilliant cut 0.70-carat diamond engagement ring in 18ct yellow gold is a luxurious piece for the perfect proposal. With one shining brilliant-cut diamond sparkling on your finger you just won't need any other ornament. This is a ring to feel good about as well as to cherish forever. Diamond Size 5.60mm.View Deal

18ct White Gold 0.50cttw Multi Stone Halo Diamond Ring | Was £1,500 | Now £750 at Goldsmiths

With its striking design and sparkling personality, this 18-carat white gold 0.50-carat total weight cushion cut diamond multi stone halo ring is sure to become a welcomed addition to your jewellery collection. Featuring sparkling detailing and a polished white gold finish, this endearing ring has been designed to complement and enhance your favourite daytime and evening ensembles with ease.View Deal

Platinum 0.75ct Brilliant Cut Claw Set Half Eternity Ring | Was £2,500.00 | Now £1,250 at Goldsmiths

Timeless delicate and elegant this stunning Goldsmiths eternity ring would make the perfect token to symbolise eternal love. This gorgeous ring features an unending row of sparkling brilliant-cut diamonds with a total diamond weight of 0.75 carats. Its understated charm is designed to complement the finger of a beloved spouse whether to celebrate an anniversary mark an important milestone.View Deal

9ct White Gold 0.50ct Diamond Multi-Stone Stud Earrings | Was £1,000 | Now £500 at Goldsmiths

These earrings are sophisticated, stylish, and perfectly equipped to make a lasting impact wherever you go. Boasting an endearing 9-carat white gold finish, these forever earrings have been beautifully crafted to complement and enhance your favourite ensembles, no matter what the occasion. Using a new state of the art setting technique to create a much larger visual appearance.View Deal

18ct White Gold 0.60ct Brilliant Cut Stud Earrings | Was £1,900 | Now £950 at Goldsmiths

With their practical yet ultra glamorous design, these stunning 18 carats White Gold, 0.60-carat total weight Diamond Round 4-Claw Stud Earrings are the perfect way to inject elements of high impact style into your jewellery box. Featuring sparkling diamonds and a white gold finish, these beautifully crafted stud earrings are the epitome of everyday, wearable design that never fails to make a lasting impact. View Deal

Seiko Prospex Samurai Mens Watch SRPF07K1 | Was £440 | Now £340 at Goldsmiths

Built for those who love being surrounded by water, the timepiece boasts water resistance of up to 200 metres and is encased in stainless steel for maximum security. Opting for a silicone accordion-style strap assures that the timepiece remains safe on the wearer’s wrist, no matter the surroundings.View Deal

Citizen Eco-drive Chronograph Mens Watch | Was £299 | Now £125 at Goldsmiths

The time instrument is designed with a sizeable case that accommodates a chronograph function and a tachymeter, converting elapsed time into speed. Featuring Citizen's award-winning Eco-Drive technology which harnesses both natural and artificial light and converts it into energy to power the watch, a watch that never needs a battery.View Deal

Breitling Super Avenger II 48mm | Was £4,450 | Now £3,560 at Goldsmiths

This Breitling Avenger Watch offers an adventurous timepiece for those who demand uncompromising style. Housed within a 48mm stainless steel case, the Calibre 13 self-winding, automatic movement is protected by a sapphire crystal glass and a unidirectional, brushed steel bezel.View Deal

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 16 41mm | Was £4,100 | Now £3,280 at Goldsmiths

This limited-edition Carrera timepiece is presented on a sleek black leather strap with eye-catching red stitching to complement the red accents on the dial. Housed by a robust 41mm polished steel case and framed by a fixed black ceramic bezel showcasing the tachymeter scale, the bold black dial is protected by sapphire crystal glass.View Deal

Gucci G-timeless Mens Watch | Was £820 | Now £655 at Goldsmiths

This Gucci G-Timeless Mens Watch YA1264055A features a 38 mm stainless steel case, showcasing a Black dial and sapphire crystal glass. Powered by a quartz movement, this stunning watch also showcases a leather strap finished with a folding clasp for added security. This timepiece is also water-resistant to 50 Metres.View Deal

Longines Record 38.5mm Mens Watch | Was £1,840 | Now £1,390 at Goldsmiths

Featuring a stainless steel case and bracelet, a striking blue dial, a date display at three o’clock and a scratch-resistant sapphire glass, this stunning timepiece is also powered by an automatic movement to achieve optimum performance.View Deal

Seiko Prospex Street Solar Divers 200m SNE533P1 | was £370 | now £270

Prospex Street series was developed to combine looks and substance: coupling Seiko fans’ enthusiasm for watch design styles alongside the expertise from 5 decades of creating diving watches. The retro ‘tuna’ shape from the 1975 divers’ model has been channelled into a more compact yet reinforced watch, robust enough to dive 200m under the sea but stylish enough to be worn on the street. View Deal

Gucci G-timeless 36mm Ladies Watch | Was £1,110 | Now £733 at Goldsmiths

This expertly crafted ladies Gucci watch from the Timeless Contemporary collection features an elegant 36mm Stainless Steel case which showcases mixed hour markers and a stunning black dial, all protected by Sapphire crystal glass. This stunning Swiss-made watch is powered by a Quartz movement, offering precise and accurate timekeeping.View Deal

4.5mm Traditional Court Standard Polished Finish With Grooves Wedding Ring In 18 Carat Yellow Gold | Was £750 | Now £375 at Goldsmiths

If you're getting married this year and you haven't bought your wedding band, now is the time to buy. This classic 18 Carat Yellow Gold band is just £375.View Deal

