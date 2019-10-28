Get Disney Plus free for a WHOLE YEAR with this pre Black Friday Verizon deal

Disney Plus is coming. For an already very-reasonable price of $6.99 per month in the US, you can stream 629 different TV shows and movies, including Pixar, Star Wars, Disney classics, forgotten live-action gems, National Geographic documentaries... we're sure you know the score by now. That's not even mentioning the exclusive shows coming, like Marvel's Hawkeye, WandaVision and Star Wars' The Mandalorian.

While the service is slowly rolling out across the world, it will be available in North America from November 12. And thanks to a special deal with a US service provider, you'll be able to sign up absolutely free, for an entire year, even before the best Black Friday deals start rolling in.

Telecoms giant Verizon is offering Disney Plus free, at launch, for 12 months when you sign up to Verizon's Fios Home Internet or 5G Home internet packages.

Verizon Fios, one of the more reasonably-priced packages out there, packs 100% fiber-optic 100Mbps internet connectivity and a month's subscription of YouTube TV, in addition to the Disney Plus subscription, all from $39.99 a month.

Meanwhile, the 5G Home Internet package is what it says on the tin: lightning-fast 5G-enabled connectivity at home for $70 per month, unless you also have a Verizon Wireless cellphone deal worth $30 per month. In that case, the 5G Home Internet package drops to a wallet-friendly $50 per month. Check out both deals below:

Verizon Fios Home Internet with 12 months Disney+ | 100Mbps average speed | was $46.98 per month | now $39.99 per month at Verizon

Verizon's 100% fiber-optic network just got better. In addition to the Disney Plus subscription, the package also includes Fios TV One, with 4K UHD compatibility and voice control technology, so you can ask your telly to play The Mandalorian for you. View Deal

Verizon 5G Home Internet with 12 months Disney+ | was $76.99 per month | now $70 per month at Verizon

Home 5G is here. If the next-gen network has rolled out across your area, you can also be treated to 12 months of Disney +, one month of YouTube TV and voice control along with blisteringly fast 5G wireless. The future is now. View Deal

Want to make the most of 5G when it arrives? Check out the latest and best 5G phones to find out the best way to stream all your new Disney content on mobile.

