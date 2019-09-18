Disney Plus movies and shows revealed ahead of launch

Disney Plus promises to be one of the most content-stuffed streaming services available when it launches in November, with it taking on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with Disney's incredible selection of content.

From Star Wars and Toy Story, to the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Pirates of the Caribbean, and on to a smorgasbord of classic Disney animations such as Aladdin, The Lion King and Frozen, Disney Plus promises to be an essential service for entertainment lovers.

Up until now, though, the Disney Plus library of titles at launch has remained largely a mystery. Sure, thanks to Disney's ownership of Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar, it has been easy to make some calculated guesses as to what will be available, but nothing concrete in terms of selection has been forthcoming. Well, that is until now.

That's because last week Disney Plus went live in a small trial basis over in The Netherlands and, naturally, the library of content that was made available during the trial was cataloged by the JustWatch database (a site that lists all the content available in particular streaming services).

To see that selection of 621 Disney Plus movies and shows, either click the link above or the banner image below.

Click this banner now to see 621 Disney Plus movies and shows in the streaming service's library (Image credit: Disney)

That is a a lot of quality content! Now, of course, that was the selection of movies and shows available during the trial, so there is no gurantee that all of these shows will be available at launch, and what is available where may be determined by location, too.

As such, we feel it best not to take the list of content as concrete at this stage. That said, though, all that content is available to Disney to use in Disney Plus, clearly, so it wouldn't make much sense for other territories, especially English-speaking territories, to get a smaller library of content come launch day.

And, speaking of launch day, in the US the Disney Plus launch date is November 12, 2019, with potential subscribers capable of registering their interest on the service's official website. There is also a timer counting down to the big day.

Unfortunately, in the UK there is still no fixed launch date for Disney Plus, so while those interested can sign up for updates, there is no countdown timer. Considering that the US, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia all get Disney Plus in November, we feel it can't be too long before an announcement is made, though.

Of course, if you must have Disney Plus come November 12, 2019, and you live in the UK, then it may be worth signing up for one of the best VPNs on the market.

Disney Plus price

Disney Plus will cost subscribers in the US $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. That price compares well to Netflix, which has a base price of $8.99 per month. A bumper pack option will also be available to US customers that includes access to Hulu and ESPN Plus (Disney owns) for $12.99 per month.

No pricing details have yet been announced for the UK market. If Disney Plus does come to the UK, though, then we think a price point of £5.99 to match Netflix, or even £4.99 to beat it, could be on the cards. We don't expect the bumper package to be offered in the UK, though, due to licensing rights.