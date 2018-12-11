Get a FREE Google Chromecast when you buy a Google Home Mini for £49

Now here's a sweet deal in time for Christmas: if you buy a Google Home Mini from Currys for £49, you'll also get a Google Chromecast thrown in completely free. The bundle would usually cost £79, so you're saving £30 on a pair of seriously useful gadgets.

A Google Home Mini gives you hands-free access to Google Assistant so you can ask it for weather updates, sports and finance news and more. You can also use the Google Home Mini to control your smart home devices, adjusting your lights and thermostat, locking your doors and playing music.

The Google Chromecast makes any TV into a smart one, letting your cast apps from your phone or laptop to your big screen. Chromecast works with iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Mac, Windows laptops and Chromebook. Whatever you see on your phone or laptop screen, you can cast to your TV.