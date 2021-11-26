Get a Blink security camera for just £19.99 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon's own hardware is always discounted in the best Black Friday deals, and this year is no exception. There are some really good deals on its Blink security cameras: the Blink Mini indoor camera is down to just £29.99 while the rugged Blink Outdoor HD security camera is down to just £49.99. The cost of creating a multi-camera smart home security system just dropped dramatically.
• Blink Mini indoor HD security camera: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon UK
• Blink Outdoor HD security camera: was £89.99, now £49.99 at Amazon UK
In our Blink Mini review we said that it "could be the best budget security camera out there … it's a very appealing package overall – two-way audio, night vision and motion zone customisation all add up to a home security camera that won't disappoint you."
Meanwhile, the Blink Outdoor camera is a really easy way to set up home security – thanks to a weatherproof build and two-year battery life, you can install and then just not worry about it for ages. It's a great-value way to secure your home inside and out.
I've reviewed Blink cameras, and they integrate really well with Alexa and are very straightforward to use. If I were starting a smart security system from scratch, these are the cameras I'd buy.
The Blink Mini is a brilliant little camera with motion detection, Alexa and good quality 1080p HD video. It also has two-way audio so you can frighten your pets when you're away, and you can create custom motion detection zones to eliminate false alarms.
It's weatherproof, it has two-year battery life, it's really simple to use and it works brilliantly with Alexa. Amazon's home security cameras are really great value for money, and they're even better now with serious Black Friday discounting.