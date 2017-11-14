Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

The Amazon Black Friday deals are starting already!

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the best streaming services out there, enabling you to access 40 million songs for £7.99/month for Prime members or £9.99/month for non-Prime customers.

And for a limited time, Amazon Music Unlimited is offering an introductory offer enabling you to get three months of Music Unlimited for just 99p. 

The move is to celebrate the one year anniversary since the launch of the Amazon Music Unlimited music service in the UK. It works with all your mobile devices as well as Amazon's Echo. 

The deal is available through Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

