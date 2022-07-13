Fitbit's best fitness tracker just got a massive price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I wasn't expecting to see so many excellent Prime Day fitness tracker deals this year; after all, there is supposed to be a cost of living crisis, so you'd think people don't want to spend loads of money on wearables. As it turns out, that's not the case, and come to think of it, just because times are a bit tougher, that doesn't mean you should abandon your fitness goals.

And not many wearables are better for tracking everyday fitness, ECG, stress and sleep than Fitbit's best fitness tracker, the brilliant Fitbit Charge 5, which is now -45% off in the UK (-30% in the US). I wasn't blown away by it when it was released, but since then, the Charge 5 grew on me, and I use it more often than initially anticipated. As a matter of fact, I've been wearing it for the last month or so to track sleep and unlock my Fitbit Sleep Animal.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99, now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's best fitness tracker, the Charge 5, has plenty of health and fitness features, including Daily Readiness Score, advanced sleep-tracking, SpO2 monitoring and more. And now it's the cheapest on Amazon Prime Day!

Should you buy the Fitbit Charge 5 GPS fitness tracker on Amazon Prime Day?

When I reviewed the Charge 5 back in the day, I said it was too expensive for what it had to offer, and I wasn't blown away by the GPS performance. However, times have changed, and the more I have used Charge 5 since then, the more I liked it. The AMOLED screen is super bright, and the non-diehard fitness features are pretty good, too.

I'd go as far as saying that right now, the Charge 5 is the best Fitbit you can get, especially at this price point. It has most of the features of the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Sense, but in a fitness band form, which is more convenient to wear for sleeping. And sleeping, you should wear the Charge 5 for as it can unlock the aforementioned Fitbit Sleep Animal, as long as you have a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Fitbit Premium has a monthly fee; however, the price of the Charge 5 includes a 6-month Premium trial! No need to spend the extra money, at least at the beginning. Who knows, you might start liking what Premium has to offer (advanced sleep stats, readiness score, etc.) and stay subscribed even after the trial ends.

There are loads more Fitbit deals available in the UK and US; make sure you also check those out. Here are the links: Prime Day Fitbit deals in the UK (opens in new tab), Prime Day Fitbit deals in the US (opens in new tab). We have a 'best Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker and multisport watch deals' and 'best Amazon Prime Day running and workout headphones deals' roundups on T3, in case that's of interest.