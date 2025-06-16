This is the lowest price I’ve seen Samsung’s latest smartwatch - and it’s a total steal

The 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon right now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Every now and then a deal pops up that’s just too good to ignore - and I think this is one of them.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 - one of T3's top-rated smartwatches when it was launched last year - has hit its lowest price I've seen on Amazon for this particular model, and considering what this watch can do, it feels like a proper bargain.

Boasting a sleek aluminium build and a sharp Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a well-rounded smartwatch that delivers on both looks and performance, and right now, it’s cheaper than ever. It’s dropped to just £155 (at the time of writing) on Amazon for the larger 44mm Bluetooth version. That’s a full £135 off its original UK price - easily the best deal I’ve seen on this watch since launch.

Samsung Watch 7
Samsung Watch 7: was £289 now £155 at Amazon

Samsung’s premium smartwatch packs detailed health and sleep tracking, fitness features for over 90 workouts, ECG and blood pressure monitoring, and a sleek design with a bigger and brighter AMOLED display. It’s a standout choice for Android users - especially those with Galaxy phones. And now with nearly £85 off, it’s an even more attractive alternative to the Apple Watch.

On paper, the Watch 7 might not sound that flashy - it keeps the same clean, circular aluminium design and sapphire-covered, always‑on Super AMOLED screen as seen on its predecessor.

But dig deeper and you’ll see it’s a solid upgrade. It sports a speedy new Exynos W1000 chip, dual‑band GPS, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and enhanced health sensors including ECG, SpO2, blood pressure and body temperature monitoring

Despite minimal design changes, the performance leap is noticeable. The interface runs smoothly on Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch 6, and Reddit users report it feels “like night and day” compared with older models

I’ve used the smartwatch for several weeks and I found the included features cover everything a fitness fanatic needs, with the lifestyle options benign a welcome bonus. I loved its precise fitness tracking, responsive health monitoring, and OLED display that I found to be punchy and easy to navigate, even in sunlight. Battery life lasts comfortably over a day, too, charging up to 15 W, which is slightly faster than the previous model.

At £155, this deal is a steal, if you ask me - especially if you’re after a smartwatch that looks good enough for everyday wear but still delivers on features. If you’ve been wanting to invest in a capable, stylish smartwatch but didn’t fancy paying full price, I’d say this deal is worth jumping on before it’s gone.

Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.

