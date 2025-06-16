This is the lowest price I’ve seen Samsung’s latest smartwatch - and it’s a total steal
The 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon right now
Every now and then a deal pops up that’s just too good to ignore - and I think this is one of them.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 - one of T3's top-rated smartwatches when it was launched last year - has hit its lowest price I've seen on Amazon for this particular model, and considering what this watch can do, it feels like a proper bargain.
Boasting a sleek aluminium build and a sharp Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a well-rounded smartwatch that delivers on both looks and performance, and right now, it’s cheaper than ever. It’s dropped to just £155 (at the time of writing) on Amazon for the larger 44mm Bluetooth version. That’s a full £135 off its original UK price - easily the best deal I’ve seen on this watch since launch.
Samsung’s premium smartwatch packs detailed health and sleep tracking, fitness features for over 90 workouts, ECG and blood pressure monitoring, and a sleek design with a bigger and brighter AMOLED display. It’s a standout choice for Android users - especially those with Galaxy phones. And now with nearly £85 off, it’s an even more attractive alternative to the Apple Watch.
On paper, the Watch 7 might not sound that flashy - it keeps the same clean, circular aluminium design and sapphire-covered, always‑on Super AMOLED screen as seen on its predecessor.
But dig deeper and you’ll see it’s a solid upgrade. It sports a speedy new Exynos W1000 chip, dual‑band GPS, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and enhanced health sensors including ECG, SpO2, blood pressure and body temperature monitoring
Despite minimal design changes, the performance leap is noticeable. The interface runs smoothly on Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch 6, and Reddit users report it feels “like night and day” compared with older models
I’ve used the smartwatch for several weeks and I found the included features cover everything a fitness fanatic needs, with the lifestyle options benign a welcome bonus. I loved its precise fitness tracking, responsive health monitoring, and OLED display that I found to be punchy and easy to navigate, even in sunlight. Battery life lasts comfortably over a day, too, charging up to 15 W, which is slightly faster than the previous model.
At £155, this deal is a steal, if you ask me - especially if you’re after a smartwatch that looks good enough for everyday wear but still delivers on features. If you’ve been wanting to invest in a capable, stylish smartwatch but didn’t fancy paying full price, I’d say this deal is worth jumping on before it’s gone.
