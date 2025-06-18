Bargain alert! Garmin's most affordable running watch plummets to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Amazon announced it will hold the next instalment of its bi-annual Prime Day event between 8 and 11 July, but as always, the deals started rolling in already. Today's best Garmin watch deal is an offer on the beginner-friendly Forerunner 55, which now sells for only £118.75.

While we're certain there will be plenty more deals during the massive shopping event, it's not unusual for the online retailer giant to start rolling out offers early.

If we were you, we'd keep our eyes open for smartwatch deals; unless, of course, you just want a cheap-and-cheerful fitness tracker that gets the job done, in which case this Forerunner deal is not to be missed.

Save 34% Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £118.75 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch with standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Perfect for entry‑level to marathon runners!

The Garmin Forerunner 55 earns T3’s top pick as the ideal beginner running watch, with our review saying it's "the perfect wearable to guide you through the bumpy road that is the early days of running training."

It nails the essentials: built‑in GPS, smart battery life (2 weeks smartwatch, 20 h GPS), PacePro pacing, swimming metrics, Garmin Coach, and a lightweight design, all for a moderate £180/$200 (at full price).

Battery endurance, especially, is a standout improvement over the Forerunner 45, giving newcomers space to run without daily charging anxiety. The addition of swimming tracking is another win that broadens its appeal beyond running.

Potential drawbacks include the dated screen resolution and type, not to mention that the physical design barely differs from its predecessor. However, these are minor quirks relative to first‑time runners who prioritise practicality over frills.