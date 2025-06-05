Dad called! He wants one of these 6 secret Garmin Father’s Day deals (especially the Fenix E offer)

Here are the best deals from the wearable giant’s latest sale

Garmin Father&#039;s Day Sale 2025
(Image credit: Future)
Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Garmin is notorious for not advertising its sales; you have to visit its website – who does that, apart from journalists such as myself? – to see if the brand has any offers. The company's Father's Day sale is one of these, and if you're anything like me, you want to check out the deals, as they are good.

Shop the Garmin Father's Day Sale

I focus exclusively on the smartwatch deals below, but a ton of other stuff is also on offer, from cycling computers and dash cams to smart scales and golf range finders. There is something for everyone, whether it's dad, mum, siblings, spouses, or yourself, you'll find a cheap Garmin deal for the lucky recipient of the gift.

The standout deals for me are two rather strange ones, mainly because I rated both 3 out of 5 stars in my reviews: The Instinct Crossover Solar and the Fenix E. My biggest issue with those smartwatches was that they were too expensive for what they had to offer. At their discounted price, they are more or less where I expected them to be to begin with.

The other deals are not too shabby, either. The Forerunner 165 offer is incredibly low, and I wouldn't mind if someone bought me either the epix Pro (Gen 2) or the Fenix 7X Pro options below. That said, I'm kind of busy testing the Forerunner 970, so I should probably just keep my mouth shut. Anyway, let's see those deals!

Garmin Fenix E (47 mm, AMOLED)
Garmin Fenix E (47 mm, AMOLED): was £689.99 now £499.99 at Garmin

The Fenix E is the most affordable Fenix 8 version, but until now, it still meant you had to pay top dollar for it. Not anymore! Selling for 'only' £500, the Fenix E is an excellent option for those who like their wrist wearables to be as current as possible. And yes, you get almost all the features of the top-of-the-line Fenix 8!

View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: was £289.99 now £239.99 at Garmin

One of the best beginner running watches on the market today, the Forerunner 165 Music has a brilliant 1.2" AMOLED screen, 11 days of battery life on a single charge, and offline music capability. And now it can be yours for only £240 – a bargain!

View Deal
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £299.99 now £229.99 at Garmin

Sometimes referred to as the "poor man's Fenix," the Instinct line has been a fan favourite for years, not least because of its accessible price, rugged build and extra-long battery life. The solar-enhanced Instinct 2 Solar is one of the battery kings of the outdoor watch market, and at this price, it's practically a steal.

View Deal
Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) – Sapphire Edition (51 mm)
Save 15%
Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) – Sapphire Edition (51 mm): was £799.99 now £679.99 at Garmin

The epix Pro is an incredible watch, and up until recently, it was your only option if you wanted a Fenix with an AMOLED screen. The Sapphire edition, which sports a scratch-proof lens, is the top-of-the-line model that will delight users for years to come. It's down to an all-time-low price now – don't miss out!

View Deal
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition (51 mm)
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition (51 mm): was £749.99 now £689.99 at Garmin

The Fenix line is Garmin's flagship series of smartwatches, and the Fenix 7X Pro – Sapphire Solar is a good example of why. Expect ultra-long battery life, all the training, recovery and smart features, and free software updates for the foreseeable future. Any money off its recommended price is a good thing, trust me.

View Deal
Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar
Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: was £399.99 now £299.99 at Garmin

I found the Instinct Crossover Solar hybrid smartwatch a bit of a weird one, but my biggest issue with it was its price. Now, Garmin did us a solid by taking £100 off the RRP, which puts this rugged smartwatch in a whole different light. If I were you, I'd seriously consider this as my next wearable.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸