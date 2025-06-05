Dad called! He wants one of these 6 secret Garmin Father’s Day deals (especially the Fenix E offer)
Here are the best deals from the wearable giant’s latest sale
Garmin is notorious for not advertising its sales; you have to visit its website – who does that, apart from journalists such as myself? – to see if the brand has any offers. The company's Father's Day sale is one of these, and if you're anything like me, you want to check out the deals, as they are good.
Shop the Garmin Father's Day Sale
I focus exclusively on the smartwatch deals below, but a ton of other stuff is also on offer, from cycling computers and dash cams to smart scales and golf range finders. There is something for everyone, whether it's dad, mum, siblings, spouses, or yourself, you'll find a cheap Garmin deal for the lucky recipient of the gift.
The standout deals for me are two rather strange ones, mainly because I rated both 3 out of 5 stars in my reviews: The Instinct Crossover Solar and the Fenix E. My biggest issue with those smartwatches was that they were too expensive for what they had to offer. At their discounted price, they are more or less where I expected them to be to begin with.
The other deals are not too shabby, either. The Forerunner 165 offer is incredibly low, and I wouldn't mind if someone bought me either the epix Pro (Gen 2) or the Fenix 7X Pro options below. That said, I'm kind of busy testing the Forerunner 970, so I should probably just keep my mouth shut. Anyway, let's see those deals!
The Fenix E is the most affordable Fenix 8 version, but until now, it still meant you had to pay top dollar for it. Not anymore! Selling for 'only' £500, the Fenix E is an excellent option for those who like their wrist wearables to be as current as possible. And yes, you get almost all the features of the top-of-the-line Fenix 8!
One of the best beginner running watches on the market today, the Forerunner 165 Music has a brilliant 1.2" AMOLED screen, 11 days of battery life on a single charge, and offline music capability. And now it can be yours for only £240 – a bargain!
Sometimes referred to as the "poor man's Fenix," the Instinct line has been a fan favourite for years, not least because of its accessible price, rugged build and extra-long battery life. The solar-enhanced Instinct 2 Solar is one of the battery kings of the outdoor watch market, and at this price, it's practically a steal.
The epix Pro is an incredible watch, and up until recently, it was your only option if you wanted a Fenix with an AMOLED screen. The Sapphire edition, which sports a scratch-proof lens, is the top-of-the-line model that will delight users for years to come. It's down to an all-time-low price now – don't miss out!
The Fenix line is Garmin's flagship series of smartwatches, and the Fenix 7X Pro – Sapphire Solar is a good example of why. Expect ultra-long battery life, all the training, recovery and smart features, and free software updates for the foreseeable future. Any money off its recommended price is a good thing, trust me.
I found the Instinct Crossover Solar hybrid smartwatch a bit of a weird one, but my biggest issue with it was its price. Now, Garmin did us a solid by taking £100 off the RRP, which puts this rugged smartwatch in a whole different light. If I were you, I'd seriously consider this as my next wearable.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
These new Coleman coolers go head-to-head with YETI, and they’re up to $75 off for Memorial Day
Built to be rugged, portable, and ice-retentive, the Coleman Pro coolers are now discounted ahead of Memorial Day
-
REI has a secret Patagonia Memorial Day Sale you’ll want to check out
Score rare Patagonia discounts before the REI Anniversary Sale ends on 26 May
-
Sea to Summit’s Memorial Day tent sale is wild – these 3 deals are worth grabbing
50% off premium tents? Don't mind if I do
-
YETI’s epic pre-Amazon Spring Sale deals just dropped – 5 offers that I would buy to improve my camping setup
From bear-proof hard coolers to can-tastic cooling totes, five unmissable YETI deals I'd buy in the current sale
-
REI is having a Patagonia clearout right now – here are 5 things I'd buy
The outdoor retailer currently has over 300 Patagonia items on sale!
-
REI is discounting YETI gear right now – here’s what to buy before it sells out
Massive REI sale drops YETI drinkware, coolers, and more
-
This massive Garmin Fenix 7 deal at Amazon just made your next adventure cheaper
You can save $220 at Amazon right now!
-
10 umbissable outdoor deals in the REI Co-op Cyber Monday sale – end today!
You have a few hours left to shop the best outdoor deals at REI Co-op