Dad called! He wants one of these 6 secret Garmin Father’s Day deals (especially the Fenix E offer)

Garmin is notorious for not advertising its sales; you have to visit its website – who does that, apart from journalists such as myself? – to see if the brand has any offers. The company's Father's Day sale is one of these, and if you're anything like me, you want to check out the deals, as they are good.

Shop the Garmin Father's Day Sale

I focus exclusively on the smartwatch deals below, but a ton of other stuff is also on offer, from cycling computers and dash cams to smart scales and golf range finders. There is something for everyone, whether it's dad, mum, siblings, spouses, or yourself, you'll find a cheap Garmin deal for the lucky recipient of the gift.

The standout deals for me are two rather strange ones, mainly because I rated both 3 out of 5 stars in my reviews: The Instinct Crossover Solar and the Fenix E. My biggest issue with those smartwatches was that they were too expensive for what they had to offer. At their discounted price, they are more or less where I expected them to be to begin with.

The other deals are not too shabby, either. The Forerunner 165 offer is incredibly low, and I wouldn't mind if someone bought me either the epix Pro (Gen 2) or the Fenix 7X Pro options below. That said, I'm kind of busy testing the Forerunner 970, so I should probably just keep my mouth shut. Anyway, let's see those deals!

Garmin Fenix E (47 mm, AMOLED): was £689.99 now £499.99 at Garmin The Fenix E is the most affordable Fenix 8 version, but until now, it still meant you had to pay top dollar for it. Not anymore! Selling for 'only' £500, the Fenix E is an excellent option for those who like their wrist wearables to be as current as possible. And yes, you get almost all the features of the top-of-the-line Fenix 8!

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: was £289.99 now £239.99 at Garmin One of the best beginner running watches on the market today, the Forerunner 165 Music has a brilliant 1.2" AMOLED screen, 11 days of battery life on a single charge, and offline music capability. And now it can be yours for only £240 – a bargain!

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £299.99 now £229.99 at Garmin Sometimes referred to as the "poor man's Fenix," the Instinct line has been a fan favourite for years, not least because of its accessible price, rugged build and extra-long battery life. The solar-enhanced Instinct 2 Solar is one of the battery kings of the outdoor watch market, and at this price, it's practically a steal.

