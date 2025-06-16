New Peloton fitness equipment teased by CEO – could even arrive this year

Quick Summary Peloton's CEO has teased that new hardware could be on the cards. No details were specified, but it looks like we will learn more about the new equipment roadmap in a few months.

Peloton has released a number of new fitness features onto its equipment over the last couple of years, but it's been a while since we have seen any new hardware.

The latest to come from the company was the Peloton Row, which launched at the end of 2022, but that has yet to be made available in the UK. So for those this side of the pond, the Peloton Guide is the most recent.

Thankfully though, after teasing what could be a deeper integration with Garmin Connect on the software side of things, Peloton's CEO, Peter Stern, has now mentioned hardware as part of a possible future roadmap.

During Peloton's Q3 2025 earnings call (via Pelobuddy), Stern responded to a question from an analyst saying: "We’ve got to start innovating on our hardware. We’ve been doing a great job on software, but it’s all got to come together as a mix of hardware and software and incredible content that we’ve got, so that our members derive even more value from us and they’ve got reasons to buy more from Peloton.”

No specifics were detailed, but the report on Pelobuddy pulls out the "reasons to buy more" quote. It claims this suggests Peloton will offer new products or enhancements to its existing equipment as part of its near-future strategy.

When might we learn more about new Peloton hardware?

As for when we might learn about what the firm has in the pipeline, Stern suggested during the Bank of America Global Tech Conference at the beginning of June that the roadmap would be shared later this year.

"[I’m] not here today to announce the future product roadmap of the company. I think we’ll do that a few weeks after the fourth quarter earnings because I think I’d like to separate it in time," he said during the conference.

For now, there are no official details of what Peloton equipment we might see launch this or early next year, but it certainly seems like it has something up its sleeve. We just hope we get it in the UK... unlike the Peloton Row.