Peloton could add an all-new class type as part of a major update

Quick Summary Peloton has added an official teaser to its Instagram account that shows a new workout type is coming. Kettlebells will be arriving in some form on the Peloton platform. but it's not yet clear on how they will be incorporated, when or which instructors will be using them.

Peloton has been in the UK since 2018, but it isn't just an exercise bike. Sure, the Peloton Bike is probably what the US fitness company is best known for, but it also has the Peloton Tread and, in the US only, the Peloton Row in its equipment portfolio.

Then there's the Peloton and Peloton Strength+ apps too, which anyone can download and use even if they don't have any Peloton equipment.

The Peloton equipment and apps offer a range of workouts, with the main app similar to the likes of Apple Fitness+ in terms of the breadth of choice on offer. You can filter by what you want to do – be that strength, running, cycling or something like yoga for example, and you can also filter by duration and instructor.

What are the new classes coming to Peloton?

Now it looks like a new class type is about to get added, and it's one the Peloton members have been waiting for – Kettlebells.

As spotted by Pelobuddy, a teaser Reel has been posted to the official OnePeloton Instagram account with the caption: "You asked, we're answering".

The post doesn't give a huge amount away, though it definitely shows the outline of a kettlebell, with clips of a kettlebell workout. It's not currently clear whether there will be dedicated workouts available to select from within the strength workouts, or whether they will be more incorporated into strength workouts on the whole.

As pointed out by Pelobuddy, instructor Adrian Williams incorporated kettlebells into his Thunder 5x5 program on the Strength+ app, but they aren't currently a common piece of equipment on the Peloton platform.

It's also not clear which Peloton instructors will be offering kettlebell classes, or classes that incorporate kettlebells when this update lands.

Ben Alldis did reply to the teaser saying "let's goo", which might be an indication he will be one of them, given he is one of the UK's strength instructors, but it's a mystery for now.

Currently then, it's not clear when the kettlebell workouts will arrive on the Peloton equipment or apps, nor in exactly what form, but for Peloton users eagerly awaiting classes with kettlebells, they are on their way.