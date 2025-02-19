Peloton could add an all-new class type as part of a major update
And you won't need to splash out much on new equipment
Quick Summary
Peloton has added an official teaser to its Instagram account that shows a new workout type is coming.
Kettlebells will be arriving in some form on the Peloton platform. but it's not yet clear on how they will be incorporated, when or which instructors will be using them.
Peloton has been in the UK since 2018, but it isn't just an exercise bike. Sure, the Peloton Bike is probably what the US fitness company is best known for, but it also has the Peloton Tread and, in the US only, the Peloton Row in its equipment portfolio.
Then there's the Peloton and Peloton Strength+ apps too, which anyone can download and use even if they don't have any Peloton equipment.
The Peloton equipment and apps offer a range of workouts, with the main app similar to the likes of Apple Fitness+ in terms of the breadth of choice on offer. You can filter by what you want to do – be that strength, running, cycling or something like yoga for example, and you can also filter by duration and instructor.
What are the new classes coming to Peloton?
Now it looks like a new class type is about to get added, and it's one the Peloton members have been waiting for – Kettlebells.
As spotted by Pelobuddy, a teaser Reel has been posted to the official OnePeloton Instagram account with the caption: "You asked, we're answering".
The post doesn't give a huge amount away, though it definitely shows the outline of a kettlebell, with clips of a kettlebell workout. It's not currently clear whether there will be dedicated workouts available to select from within the strength workouts, or whether they will be more incorporated into strength workouts on the whole.
As pointed out by Pelobuddy, instructor Adrian Williams incorporated kettlebells into his Thunder 5x5 program on the Strength+ app, but they aren't currently a common piece of equipment on the Peloton platform.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
A post shared by Peloton (@onepeloton)
A photo posted by on
It's also not clear which Peloton instructors will be offering kettlebell classes, or classes that incorporate kettlebells when this update lands.
Ben Alldis did reply to the teaser saying "let's goo", which might be an indication he will be one of them, given he is one of the UK's strength instructors, but it's a mystery for now.
Currently then, it's not clear when the kettlebell workouts will arrive on the Peloton equipment or apps, nor in exactly what form, but for Peloton users eagerly awaiting classes with kettlebells, they are on their way.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple iPhone SE launch event live
Apple is set to announce its new budget iPhone later today, as well as potentially other devices, we're following the announcements as they happen
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
“American gods” promise the finest valve amp ever made – but the price isn’t for mere mortals
Audio Research's "finest ever" power amp has huge output and a hefty price tag, too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Peloton rental scheme could save you a bundle (and your waistline)
Rent your Bike+ instead of buying it outright to save money
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your Peloton is getting a great free upgrade to make workouts more social
Update coming for Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row and app users
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Peloton app gets a free upgrade that's great even if you don't own a Peloton
Use the app with third-party devices
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your Peloton Bike gets a great free upgrade that can improve every ride
A new feature starts to appear on Peloton Bikes and Tread that helps you customise your workouts
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Peloton ditches some Apple Watch features, but you probably won't notice
Apple Watch pairing undergoes changes
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Older Peloton Bikes will soon be switched off unless you upgrade
First-gen Pelotons will soon lose access to classes
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Peloton monthly subscription lets you lease a bike
No more big one-off spend to get that Peloton into your home. Now you can rent the bike with your membership fee
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Peloton Guide is Peloton's cheapest product to date
Peloton's TV-connected camera tracks your workouts for more free-form exercise and costs a lot less than a bike
By Mat Gallagher Last updated