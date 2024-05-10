Your Peloton is getting a great free upgrade to make workouts more social

Update coming for Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row and app users

Peloton Bike being ridden in room
Rik Henderson
The Peloton platform will soon make it easier to find friends to workout with, by listing users' real names in search results.

Users can opt out, but the new feature will be switched on by default "next week".

Peloton may be going through a few changes behind the scenes, but the experience continues to be as innovative and engaging as ever. The team are even rolling out a new feature to make connecting with friends easier.

As of next week (starting Monday 13 May 2024), the Peloton App and devices will introduce a new way to find friends so you can share your activities and ride, run, row or workout together.

As a regular Peloton Bike user, I was sent an email by the Peloton team detailing some of the changes:

"Starting next week, you’ll be able to search by name and sync your contacts on the Peloton App to find others more easily," it states.

"Names will now be viewable across Peloton, review your name today to decide how you will appear. Staying connected means you'll be able to see your followers' latest activity, send high fives on completed workouts and more!"

It effectively means that your full name will soon be discoverable across the Peloton platform. It'll be available by default and shown with your existing username.

However, you will also be able to hide your profile from searches, even remove your name entirely from within your profile. Peloton details the steps you need to take on its support pages, if you prefer that option.

As well as via the app, Bike, Tread and Row, you will also be able to find friends over the web, through the Peloton members site. There is a "Find Members" section in menu at the top-right corner of the page. You can then "FOLLOW" any you discover.

Peloton also recently expanded its app to work with additional third-party, Bluetooth-connected fitness equipment, including rowing machines and treadmills. It doesn't support other exercise bikes at present, though.

New games and other features are also in the pipeline, according to a few leaks and reports.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

