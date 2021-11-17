The Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system is £96 cheaper in this Black Friday deal so I'm buying it

The Black Friday sales aren't just a good opportunity to get ahead on Christmas gifts, it's also the best time of year to buy things you need for your home, and I need to solve the problems I have with my home Wi-Fi.

Luckily it didn't take much looking because the best mesh network for most people, has just had a £96 price drop on Amazon - that's a massive 40% discount!

My home broadband router just doesn't cut it, I have loads and loads of connected devices and it struggles to cope with them all at once. And on top of that, I have a particularly annoying Wi-Fi dead spot in the bedroom which means all of the tech I have in there struggles to stay connected.

Enough's enough and this year I've been looking out for the Best Black Friday deals on a mesh Wi-Fi system. The Eero 6 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, and with almost £100 off it's a seriously good deal.

This mesh network supports Wi-Fi 6 devices so you're guaranteed the fastest internet speeds they can manage. This pack comes with the main router and one extra extender which should cover most small or medium-sized homes, it'll support about 75 different connected devices as well. If you need more then you can buy extra extenders separately.

Amazon Eero 6: was £279, now £181 at Amazon (save £98) Amazon Eero 6: was £279, now £181 at Amazon (save £98)

With nearly £100 off at Amazon, the Eero 6 mesh network is the cheapest it has ever been right now. It will boost your home Wi-Fi speeds, eliminate dead spots and it will increase the number of devices you can have connected at any one time.

