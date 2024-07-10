Don't expect a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra at Unpacked, but it's not gone for good

Quick Summary There were reports of Samsung launching another foldable phone at Unpacked, called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. It was then reported to be cancelled. Now another report suggests there could be hope once more, albeit not until a later date.

Samsung is holding its summer Galaxy Unpacked event in a matter of hours (at the time of writing) with a number of product announcements expected to be revealed.

Rumours suggest we won't just see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones, but we will also see the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring from the company's wearable department.

There was some speculation also pointing towards another folding phone however, which rumours have named the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. It was initially thought this device would launch alongside the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 and while there was the suggestion that would potentially be only in South Korea, more recent reports suggested it had been postponed entirely.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra was said to be coming with a slightly larger display than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, along with a slimmer design. But, according to WinFuture it's the slimmer design that might prove to be its saving grace.

The German site has offered some hope to those that were excited by the talk of the Z Fold 6 Ultra, claiming Samsung is currently in internal discussions and "decision-makers at Samsung could still aim for a launch".

It's said that competition like the upcoming launch of the Honor Magic V3 and its extremely thin design has seen Samsung consider launching the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra again, despite its previous cancellation.

WinFuture's report also says the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is still "pending" but with Huawei, Motorola, Vivo, OnePlus and Google also each offering their own foldable options, it's becoming an interesting space and a competitive one too, with those small facts and figures all making a difference.

For now, if you're after a new Samsung foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 that are both expected to be revealed in full during Galaxy Unpacked are likely a safer bet. If the Z Fold 6 Ultra is what you're dreaming of though, keep your fingers crossed we guess.