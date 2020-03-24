Disney Plus UK is now available on Sky Q. Here's how to start streaming

Disney Plus UK is now live and millions of people across the country are already enjoying the complete works of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. And, for Sky customers, that awesome mix of content is now directly available through their Sky Q box.

That means that from today anyone who has a Sky Q box can add Disney+ to Sky's already phenomenal content offering, with Sky, Netflix and Disney Plus all reachable with few button pushes. For those WFH it is simply perfect timing, allowing the whole family to stay entertained in the absolute best way possible.

Here's how to start streaming Disney+ UK through Sky Q:

1. If you haven't already, pick up a year of Disney+ UK

2. Boot up your Sky Q box, navigate to Apps, and sign in

Accessing Disney Plus UK through the Sky Q box couldn't be simpler. There's no downloading or updating required, all you have to do is turn on your Sky Q box, navigate to the Apps section of the Sky menu system, scroll down, and then click on the Disney+ logo. Once you've done that the Sky Q box will load the Disney Plus app and you will be invited to sign in.

3. Start watching

Yep, it really is that easy. As soon as you've signed in the full library of Disney+ UK will be available to watch immediately. Simply scrolls through the Disney Plus menu system with your Sky Q remote and select the movie or TV show you want to watch first. May we suggest the awesome animated movie double bill of The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under.

(Image credit: Disney)

