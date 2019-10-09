Cheap OLED 4K TV deal: save £700 on this 65-inch 2019 LG HDR television ahead of Black Friday

Get yourself an awesome big-screen 4K TV ahead of the Black Friday sales

cheap OLED 4K
(Image credit: LG)

By

If you were patiently waiting for the Black Friday deals to roll into town so you could snap up a lovely new big-screened 4K TV to enjoy your movies and music on over the winter, then you'll be delighted to know that your wait is over.

That's because AO.com has just discounted this 2019 65" 4K OLED TV by a whopping £700 down to just £1,799.

This isn't last year's stock, either. It's the 2019 LG OLED65B9PLA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV with HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (catchy name, eh?) which means you get a modern TV with 4K Ultra HD with upscaling which supports dynamic HDR for stunning, realistic colour. LG's easy-to-use smart TV platform gives you catch-up TV as well as access to all your favourite streaming apps while Dolby Atmos takes care of the surround sound in style.

To control the TV simply click, wave or speak into the Magic Remote (included). It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in so you can use your TV to do stuff like dim your smart lights or set a reminder.

Note that this is a UK deal, but if you are visiting this page from the US or Canada, then we should let you know that some of the best 4K UHD and 8K TVs are at Black Friday deals prices now over at Best Buy with savings of up to $2,000!

LG 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV | Was £2,499 | Now £1,799 | Save £700 at AO.com
This 65" 4K OLED TV from LG features stunning picture and audio quality with LG's excellent smart TV interface. At the back, you'll find 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports to hook up your external devices plus a handy cable management system that ensures all the cables plugged into your TV are tied neatly together.View Deal

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.