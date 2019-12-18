New Oris Big Crown Pointer Date watch proves bronze is the new black

Taking the current trend for bronze watch cases and turning things up a notch, Oris has revealed an all-bronze version of its Big Crown Pointer Date.

The case, bezel, crown and dial are all made from bronze, with the latter chemically treated during production, then lacquered to ensure the finish of every watch is unique. Add this to the patina the bronze case and crown will gather over time, and you’ll have yourself a watch that is truly exclusive.

Oris has only taken a break from bronze for the watch’s stainless steel case back, and of course the mineral crystal front and rear display window.

As for the watch itself, you’re looking at a 40mm case diameter with a date complication which uses a red-tipped hand that circles the face once every month, pointing at the date as it goes. Cathedral-style hands point to the hour and minute, while a railway-style minutes track loops around the dial.

The Big Crown Pointer Date’s design first appeared in 1938, so those looking for a vintage watch with modern internals have come to the right place.

Speaking of internals, the watch features Oris’ own caliber 754 automatic mechanical movement with a 38-hour power reserve.

Oris has paired the watch to a tobacco brown suede strap made from chamois deer leather, giving it a softer and more luxurious feel.

The Oris Big Crown Pointer Date Bronze is priced at £1,500 and is available now.

