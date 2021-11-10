Black Friday has come early with 30% off Cambridge Audio wireless earbuds

With the Black Friday sales just around the corner you might be holding fire on picking up a new pair of headphones, but these deals are so good you might want to reconsider.

Some of Cambridge Audio's best wireless earbuds have just had a huge price drop on Amazon, and now they're at their lowest ever price, offering up to £40 off. Already, these discounts are some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

This British Audio brand has nailed the affordable end of the market because they manage to keep the price low without sacrificing on sound quality. While Cambridge Audio true wireless earbuds are often quite light on features, lacking handy extras like noise-cancelling and ear detection, they do keep the focus on what matters the most - producing exceptional audio.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch wireless earbuds have had the biggest price drop with 33% off their original RRP. They not only sound great but the touch controls give you an easy way to manage the music, and the included charging case packs in a whopping 50 hours of battery life.

For a more discreet pair of buds, the T3 award-winning Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ have had a 25% price drop - they were named the Best Value Headphones in 2021, you can find out why in the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review.

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch: was £119.95, now £79.95 at Amazon (save £40) Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch: was £119.95, now £79.95 at Amazon (save £40)

With £40 off their original price, now is the best time to buy the Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch. Not only are you guaranteed good sound but they offer impressive battery life and they come with 3 sizes of silicone ear tips as well as 3 sizes of fins so you'll get the perfect fit.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £89.95 at Amazon (save £30) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £89.95 at Amazon (save £30)

Save 25% on the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ true wireless headphones. For this price, these are the best sounding true wireless earbuds you can buy. They're also very light and comfortable thanks to their discreet bullet shape.

